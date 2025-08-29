Annunciation mass shooting: Boy remains in pediatric ICU after surgery

article

The Brief A boy is recovering in the pediatric intensive care unit after being injured in the Annunciation Church mass shooting. His family is asking for support during his road to recovery. The boy is expected to survive and is showing "strength and resilience" after the tragedy.



A boy injured in the Annunciation Church mass shooting is expected to remain in the ICU for the coming days as part of a long recovery journey.

The family of David Haeg is now asking for support as the medical expenses mount during his healing journey.

Helping David Haeg heal

A GoFundMe organized by David Haeg's family says he is recovering in the pediatric ICU after undergoing surgery for his injuries.

David is showing "strength and resilience" and will have a long road to recovery, the GoFundMe states.

His family is asking for support in covering the medical costs, so their focus can remain on helping him heal.

As of Friday morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $65,000 of its $100,000 goal.

A photo of David Haeg, a boy injured in the Annunciation Church shooting, shared via GoFundMe.

Annunciation mass shooting

At 8:27 a.m. on Aug. 27, the first 911 calls came in about the shooting and several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a shooting at the Annunciation Church and Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

A shooter dressed in black approached the outside of the church and opened fire through the stained-glass windows toward children sitting in the pews during mass on their first week back at school.

The shooter was armed with a rifle, shotgun and pistol, and shot off more than 100 rounds. O'Hara said police recovered three shotgun shells and 116 rifle rounds, as well as one live round that was recovered from a handgun that appears to have malfunctioned. Authorities do not believe the shooter ever entered the church before the shooter died by suicide in the parking lot.

First responders arrived at the scene at 8:31 a.m. and rescued children hiding throughout the church. O'Hara said an officer ran into the church with no helmet or gear.

"The parishioner later told me that was the first time that he, the children and others there had any sense that they might be safe and survive," O'Hara said of the officer running into the church.

There were 20 victims as a result of the shooting. Two children, 8 and 10, were fatally shot. Another 15 children, between the ages of 6 and 15, were injured by gunfire. Three adults in their 80s who were attending mass were also shot.

Previously, authorities said 14 children were injured in the shooting but officials revised that number to 15 on Thursday morning. O'Hara said on Thursday the child victim, who was identified as the 15th young victim, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital outside the Twin Cities. Police did not receive the report about the child until after the child was treated for a "graze wound" and released.

All the remaining victims are expected to survive, O'Hara said on Wednesday.

