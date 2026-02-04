Columbia Heights 4th grader released from ICE detention center

The Brief A 4th grade student detained during an ICE operation in Columbia Heights has been released from the Dilley Detention Center in Texas. Minnesota school districts have filed a lawsuit to block federal immigration enforcement near schools.



Highlighting the impact of ICE operations on children and schools in Minnesota, FOX 9 has learned that Columbia Heights 4th grade student Elizabeth Zuna was released from ICE’s Dilley Detention Center only hours after she was mentioned in a story the day prior.

Columbia Heights student released

What we know:

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz expressed concern regarding Minnesota students being detained as part of immigration enforcement raids.

The Deportation Data Project reports an average of 170 children being held daily by ICE from January to October 2025, with the numbers rising as they got closer to launching Operation Metro Surge. However, tracking detained children remains challenging due to limited data from federal agents.

School superintendents from Columbia Heights and Fridley report that fear of ICE has led to a significant number of students attending school virtually.

Education Minnesota, along with the school districts of Duluth and Fridley, filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that seeks to bar the federal government from immigration enforcement near school campuses.

The backstory:

When speaking with FOX 9, Tracy Xiong, a school social worker, described the emotional toll on families, recalling the distress of Elizabeth Zuna's father after her detention.

"The image of Elizabeth's father will stay with me forever," Xiong told FOX 9. "I watched him sit in his car, bury his head in his hands, and cry uncontrollably."

Dr. Brenda Lewis from Fridley Public Schools noted that ICE staged operations at school buildings following a New York Times article, suggesting retaliation.

What's next:

On Wednesday, Border Czar Tom Homan said the White House would begin to withdraw 700 federal officers from Minnesota effective immediately.

Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz has written to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, requesting detailed information on detained children, including their numbers, locations, and reasons for detention.