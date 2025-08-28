Annunciation mass shooting: What we know about the shooter's motive

The Brief The FBI says it has gathered evidence to support that the mass shooting at Annunciation in Minneapolis was an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime. The Minneapolis Police Department on Wednesday said they haven't determined a motive. The shooter posted a manifesto on YouTube and expressed hatred and violence toward Catholics and Jewish people, the FBI said.



FBI Director Kash Patel revealed more about the Annunciation Catholic Church and School shooter's motives on Thursday.

Robin Westman's motives in Annunciation mass shooting

What they're saying:

The FBI says it is investigating the shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and a hate crime targeting Catholics. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara on Wednesday said police haven't determined a motive, but the suspect did post a manifesto on YouTube, which has since been taken down.

In an update on Thursday, Patel said the FBI continues to investigate the "barbaric attack," noting they have gathered evidence "demonstrating this was an act of domestic terrorism motivated by a hate-filled ideology."

Patel provided the following updates on the investigation into the shooter's motive:

The shooter left multiple anti-Catholic, anti-religious references both in the suspect's manifesto and written on the suspect's firearms.

The shooter expressed hatred and violence toward Jewish people, writing "Israel must fall," "Free Palestine," and using explicit language related to the Holocaust.

The shooter wrote an explicit call for violence against President Trump on a firearm magazine.

Patel said the investigation is ongoing, and the FBI will "employ all of our counter-terror tools to ensure this is fully investigated and deterred."

The backstory:

The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman, reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the parking lot of the church after the suspect fatally shot two children and injured 18 others as they prayed during the first week of school mass.

FOX 9 has confirmed the shooter's mother previously worked at Annunciation. The suspect's mother also applied to change her child’s name from Robert to Robin in Dakota County in 2019, according to court documents obtained by FOX 9. The name change filing states that the 23-year-old identified "as a female and wants her name to reflect that identification."

As part of the investigation, police say search warrants were being executed at the church and three other locations around the metro. Additional firearms have been recovered, and the guns used in the shooting were purchased legally. Police believe the shooter acted alone.

