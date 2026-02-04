Minneapolis city leaders concerned about remaining ICE agents

The Brief The Trump administration is reducing federal immigration officers in Minnesota. Minneapolis leaders express concerns about the remaining ICE presence.



Minneapolis officials are responding to a federal decision to reduce immigration enforcement officers in the state.

Effects of Operation Metro Surge

The community has felt the impact of Operation Metro Surge since December. Residents report fear and disruption, with some avoiding work or school and businesses struggling. Mayor Jacob Frey and Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette voiced concerns over the continued presence of 2,000 ICE officers.

What we know:

Two of the three homicides this year in Minneapolis involved ICE agents, despite claims of increased safety from federal agents. Mayor Frey criticized the operation, calling it catastrophic for residents and businesses.

What they're saying:

"Too many of our neighbors are feeling fear and uncertainty in our community," said Barnette. "The continued presence of federal immigration enforcement agents affects businesses, schools, and disrupts our daily lives."

U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan announced that a full end to the surge depends on the safety of ICE officers from protesters. City leaders have consistently advocated for peaceful demonstrations.

"The drawdown and body-worn cameras are a step in the right direction, but 2,000 ICE officers still here is not de-escalation," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "My message to the White House has been consistent – Operation Metro Surge has been catastrophic for our residents and businesses. It needs to end immediately."