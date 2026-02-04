Minneapolis City Council proposes $1 million in rental assistance during ICE surge

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council will be considering an allocation of $1 million in rental assistance during the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) surge. Along with the rental assistance, an eviction delay is also proposed. The city council will vote on the proposal Thursday morning.



The Minneapolis City Council is proposing $1 million to be allocated to rental assistance to those impacted by the immigration crackdown in the city.

Minneapolis rental assistance

What we know:

City Council Minority Leader Robin Wonsley has authored a proposal that would allocate $1 million for rental assistance for Minneapolis residents impacted by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) enforcement in the city.

City council members say that the immigration enforcement surge has made it difficult for families to go to work, with some workplaces being closed or having reduced hours and the fear of being stopped by ICE. This, in turn, has put paying their rent at risk.

The funds would come from the city's contingency fund, and would be transferred to Hennepin County, who would send the funds to organizations who help families in need.

Eviction delay proposal

Dig deeper:

Along with the rental assistance, the city council is looking to delay eviction notices.

Currently, landlords are required to give renters a 30-day notice of eviction. The council is looking to extend that to 60 days, to give families extra time to gain the funds needed for rent.

The city council has been urging Gov. Tim Walz to enact an eviction moratorium during the immigration crackdown.

What's next:

The city council will vote on the proposal at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.