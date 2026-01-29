Amy Klobuchar is running for Minnesota governor

The Brief Amy Klobuchar has made it official, and is running for governor of Minnesota. She has been outspoken about ICE's tactics in Minnesota as of late, calling for an end to Operation Metro Surge. Klobuchar, a Democrat, is currently in her fourth term in the U.S. Senate.



U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has made it official, and is running for governor of Minnesota after Gov. Tim Walz dropped out of the race earlier this month.

Klobuchar is running for MN governor

What we know:

Last week, Klobuchar took the first steps toward running for governor by filing preliminary paperwork, and on Thursday morning made the official announcement with a more than 4-minute video posted to social media.

In the video, she mentions the killings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, as well as the ICE surge.

"And I believe this moment calls for grit, resilience, and faith in each other," she posted on social media. "I believe we must stand up for what's right. And fix what's wrong."

In recent weeks, Klobuchar, a Democrat, has been outspoken about ICE's tactics in Minnesota, and on Wednesday she, along with colleague Sen. Tina Smith, again called for an end to Operation Metro Surge. The ICE operation has seen an exponential increase of federal law enforcement to Minnesota since Dec. 1, which has led to the fatal shootings by federal officials of two people in Minneapolis, Alex Pretti on Jan. 24 and Renee Good on Jan. 7.

The other side:

Klobuchar is the only Democrat in the race currently. The Republican ticket is crowded, with several big names in Minnesota politics, including House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring), former state Sen. Scott Jensen, My Pillow CEO Mike Linedell, and Army veteran Kendall Qualls, among others. Attorney Chris Madel, a Republican, recently dropped out of the race.

Who is Amy Klobuchar?

The backstory:

Klobuchar, 65, is in her fourth Senate term, first running in 2006 after a career as a Hennepin County prosecutor. She briefly ran a presidential campaign in 2020.

Klobuchar was the first woman elected to represent Minnesota in the Senate. She graduated from Wayzata High School and then went on to earn degrees from Yale University and the University of Chicago Law School.

She is married to John Bessler. They have a daughter, Abigail.

Election Day 2026 in Minnesota

What's next:

Minnesotans head to the polls to vote for governor, Smith's Senate seat (she's not seeking reelection), and more on Nov. 3, 2026.

Klobuchar's current term in the Senate runs through 2030.