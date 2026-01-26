Chris Madel withdraws from MN governor race, citing Operation Metro Surge and GOP 'retribution'

The Brief Minneapolis attorney Chris Madel, a Republican candidate, announced Monday he is ending his campaign for Minnesota governor. Madel cites issues with the national Republican Party and the ongoing immigration operations in the state. Madel made headlines in 2024 while successfully representing Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, who was charged with murder for a shooting during a traffic stop.



Republican Chris Madel is ending his campaign for Minnesota governor, citing in part ongoing issues with Operation Metro Surge and saying he could not support national Republicans’ "stated retribution on the citizens of our state."

Attorney Chis Madel ends campaign

Local perspective:

In a video posted to X on Monday morning, Madel announced he was dropping out of the race for Minnesota governor.

Madel said his decision to end the campaign was driven in part by his opposition to ICE's Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota and his dissatisfaction with the National Republican Party’s approach.

"I cannot support the National Republican's stated retribution on the citizens of our state, nor can I count myself a member of a party that would do so," Madel said in the video, later arguing that national Republican actions have made it "nearly impossible" to win a statewide election in Minnesota.

While Madel said he supports removing non-U.S. citizens convicted of serious crimes, he argues the operation has expanded far beyond that.

"Operation Metro Surge has expanded far beyond its stated focus on true public safety threats. United States citizens, particularly those of color, live in fear. United States citizens are carrying papers to prove their citizenship. That's wrong," Madel said. "ICE authorized its agents to raid homes using a civil warrant that need only be signed by a border patrol agent. That's unconstitutional, and it's wrong. Weaponizing criminal investigations against political opponents is unconstitutional regardless of who is in power."

Madel continued, "At the end of the day, I have to look my daughters in the eye and tell them I believe I did what was right."

The backstory:

Madel made headlines in 2023 and 2024 when he successfully represented Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan, who was charged with murder in the shooting of Ricky Cobb II during a traffic stop on Interstate 94.

Charges against Londregan were ultimately dropped by prosecutors and Londregan was cleared by an internal investigation.

Race for governor

Big picture view:

Madel dropped out of a loaded field of Republican candidates running for Minnesota governor in 2026.

The biggest name in the Republican primary is House Speaker Lisa Demuth, who announced her bid for governor last month. Rep. Kristin Robbins, former state Sen. Scott Jensen, former MMA fighter Brad Kohler, retired U.S. Army veteran Kendall Qualls, Jeff Johnson, and Phillip Parrish are also in the race. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has also reportedly been mulling a bid for governor.

Gov. Tim Walz dropped his reelection bid amid criticism for his handling of fraud in the state, saying he wanted to focus on Minnesota.