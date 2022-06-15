47 cats rescued from vehicle at Minnesota rest stop

article

Forty-seven cats were rescued from a vehicle parked at a rest stop along I-35 in Harris, Minnesota on Tuesday.

The Animal Humane Society was called out to the Goose Creek Rest Stop for the report of the cats in a vehicle shortly before 8 a.m.

The owner told investigators that she had been living with the cats in her vehicle and two weeks earlier she had given up 14 cats to another shelter. The Animal Humane Society says it is now caring for the cats found in the vehicle. They say the owner was provided medical care at the scene by paramedics. The owner was

The cats range from less than a year old to more than 12 years old. They are currently being evaluated by vets and animal behavior staff. Once treated, the cats will be sterilized and made available for adoption.

Deputies say the owner was also offered social service help. Any possible charges against her are still pending.

For more information on adoption, you can visit the Animal Humane Society's website.