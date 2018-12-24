Black bear seen running through neighborhood in Lindstrom, Minn.
A black bear was seen running through a neighborhood in Lindstrom, Minnesota Thursday morning.
Chisago Co. salutes fallen Conservation Officer
Chisago Co. salutes fallen Conservation Officer. Video credit Chisago County Sheriff's Office
Deputy discovers man driving with pig on his lap
When a Chisago County Sheriff's deputy pulled over a car for swerving, he didn't expect to didn't expect to find a pig on the driver's lap.
Rescue by snowmobile
The Chisago County Sheriff's Office is using snowmobiles to respond to calls.
Student honored in basketball game after unsettling discovery earlier this month
A North Branch, Minnesota high school student was honored in a basketball game after he made an unsettling discovery earlier this month.
Families going through hard times get early Christmas surprise
A group of friends and family members from North Branch, Minnesota brought Christmas spirit Monday to local families dealing with tragedy.
Eric Coleman takes the stand
Eric Coleman testified that while he did kill Alan Geisenkoetter, he did not murder him
Boy remains in coma after falling from cliff in Taylors Falls
An eight-year-old boy, who was severely injured after falling 15 feet from a cliff in Taylors Falls, remains in an induced coma at Twin Cities hospital.
Wild Mountain first to open ski hill
Wild Mountain in Taylors Falls opened one of its ski hills for snow enthusiasts Monday--continuing a 40-year tradition of being the first in the Midwest.
Small town church dismisses choir members over gay marriages
It's been a turbulent month for two small town Minnesota churches after three members of the congregation claim they were dismissed from their respective choirs for being involved in same-sex marriages, a move many say is counter to the inclusive ideal the church purports to uphold.
North Branch woman describes run-in with armed carjacking suspect
A day later and still a lot of questions remain about the actions of an armed carjacking suspect, who had his young daughter with him when he was shot and killed by police near Harris, Minnesota.
Discovery in Holland reunites Wyoming woman with father's WWII helmet
A special discovery reunited a Wyoming, Minnesota, woman with her father's World War II helmet.
Carjacking in North Branch, Minnesota, ends with suspect dead after officer-involved shooting
A suspect has died after an officer-involved shooting following a carjacking in North Branch, Minnesota.
Developers hope to renovate Harris Machinery Building
Ever since Surly Brewery moved in a couple years ago, the neighborhood between University Avenue and the railroad tracks just east of the University of Minnesota has become a popular destination.
Wyoming Police tweet about Justin Bieber goes viral
The police department in Wyoming, Minnesota, gained a lot of twitter followers after a Super Bowl-related tweet aimed at preventing drunk driving.