Minnesota election results roundup: Map and full list of results

If you're looking for live, updated Minnesota election results and a map of how Minnesota voted for president, you've come to the right place. Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Minnesota and will be open until 8 p.m. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

PRESIDENT: View Minnesota results

Recent polls show Biden has a small lead over the president in Minnesota, which has 10 electoral votes. It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. National polls show Biden leading over Trump. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump defeated Clinton 304 to 227 in electoral votes. Clinton won the popular vote.

Map: How Minnesota voted for President

US SENATE: View results - Sen. Tina Smith is challenged by Republican Jason Lewis, who spent 25 years as a conservative talk radio show host in the Twin Cities before running for office and winning Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District seat in 2016, which he held for one term.

MINNESOTA SUPREME COURT: View results - Incumbent Paul Thissen is running against Michelle MacDonald. If Thissen wins, the 5-2 liberal majority on the court will remain. If MacDonald wins, the split will shift to a 4-3 liberal majority.

CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS

CD-1, Jim Hagedorn vs Dan Feehan: View results - Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District, which extends across southern Minnesota from South Dakota to Wisconsin, has been one of the state’s closest House of Representatives races over the last few election cycles.

CD-2, Angie Craig vs Tyler Kistner: View results - Minnesota’s second congressional district is one of 31 U.S. House districts that President Donald Trump won in 2016, but a Democratic candidate won during the 2018 midterm elections

CD-3, Dean Phillips vs Kendall Qualls: View results - Minnesota’s third congressional district, which includes parts of Anoka, Hennepin and Carver counties. Phillips was first elected in 2018 after beating Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen with 55.6% of the vote to Paulsen’s 44.2%. Phillips’ victory, it marked the first time a Democrat won the seat since 1961.

CD-4, Betty McCollum vs Gene Rechtzigel: View results - Minnesota's 4th Congressional District includes St. Paul and areas of Ramsey and Washington counties. McCollum has held the seat since 2000.

CD-5, Ilhan Omar vs Lacy Johnson: View results - The fifth congressional district is a very safe DFL seat, having been held by Democrats since 1963.

CD-6, Tom Emmer vs Tawnja Zahradka: View results - Emmer has held the seat since 2014, when he replaced Michele Bachmann as the Republican candidate, who held the seat for eight years. The seat has been in Republican hands since 2000.

CD-7, Collin Peterson vs Michelle Fischbach: View results - Minnesota's 7th Congressional District covers almost all of the western side of Minnesota from the Canadian border to Pipestone and Murray counties in southwestern Minnesota. Peterson has held the seat since 1991, when he beat seven-term incumbent Arlan Stangeland in the 1990 election.

CD-8, Pete Stauber vs Quinn Nystrom: View results - Minnesota's 8th Congressional District covers the northeastern part of Minnesota including the city of Duluth.

MINNESOTA LEGISLATURE: View results - Control of the Minnesota Senate has played out in the background of the presidential race, but both parties poured resources into the chamber that's currently controlled by Republicans with a slim two-seat margin.

MINNEAPOLIS BALLOT QUESTIONS: View results - Minneapolis voters were asked to vote on two ballot questions regarding amendments to the Minneapolis City Charter -- redistricting of wards and park districts, and special municipal elections.

BATTLEGROUND STATES: View results - All eyes were on six battleground states — Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — which were expected to have extremely tight outcomes and could likely determine the election result. These states account for a whopping 101 of the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency.