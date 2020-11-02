Minnesota election results: CD-8, Stauber vs Nystrom

Minnesota's 8th Congressional District covers the northeastern part of Minnesota including the city of Duluth.

Stauber beat Joe Radinovich by 5 percentage points with 50% of the vote in 2018. In 2016, Democrat Rick Nolan, the incumbent, beat Stewart Mills in a race decided by about 2,000 votes. Nolan also narrowly beat Mills in 2014 by about 4,000 votes.

Nolan first won the seat in 2012 from incumbent Republican Chip Cravaak. The district has been a swing district over the last decade, but was represented by Democrat Jim Oberstar for the previous 10 years.

The candidates

Republican U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber is running against Democrat Quinn Nystrom for re-election in Minnesota's Eighth Congressional District. (FOX 9)

Pete Stauber (Hermantown)

Stauber, a Republican, is a Duluth native and former Duluth Police Officer, NCAA Hockey Champion and semi-professional hockey player.

Like his fellow Republican Congressman in Minnesota, Stauber has embraced President Donald Trump, appearing with him in rallies in the Iron Range during the President’s term.

He currently serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Committee on Small Business. He is also a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, Law Enforcement Caucus, Steel Caucus, Western Caucus and the Sportsmen’s Caucus.

Quinn Nystrom (Baxter)

Nystrom, a Democrat, boasts that she rejects all corporate PAC money on her campaign website. She ran unopposed in her primary.

Nystrom is an advocate for healthcare reform and reducing prescription drug prices. She also says she is dedicated to ending the opioid epidemic.

She was elected to the Baxter, Minn. City Council at age 28. In 2016 she ran for Minnesota House District 10A, but lost to incumbent Josh Heintzeman by 19 percentage points.