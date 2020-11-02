Minnesota election results: CD-6, Emmer vs Zahradka

Minnesota's 6th Congressional District includes Benton, Sherburne, and Wright counties as well as portions of Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Stearns, and Washington counties.

In 2018, Emmer beat Ian Todd with more than 61 percent of the vote. In 2016, Emmer beat David Snyder with 65 percent of the vote. In 2014, Emmer beat Joe Perske with 56 percent of the vote.

Emmer has held the seat since 2014, when he replaced Michele Bachmann as the Republican candidate, who held the seat for eight years. The seat has been in Republican hands since 2000.

The candidates

Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer is running against Democrat Tawnja Zahradka in the election for Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District. (FOX 9)

Tom Emmer (Delano)

Emmer, a Republican, also serves as Chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee.Currently, he sits on the House Financial Services Committee and is a member of the Republican Deputy Whip Team and the House Republican Steering Committee.

Emmer has a long list of issues on his website. He is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, appearing with him at rallies during the President’s term and campaign.

Tawnja Zahradka (Forest Lake)

Zahradka, a Democrat, is a former Mrs. Minnesota America, professional model, actress and television personality, according to her website.

She calls herself a “passionate environmentalist” and supporter of human rights.

She is endorsed by AFL-CIO.Zahradka ran unopposed in her Democratic primary.