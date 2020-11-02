Minnesota election results: CD-4, McCollum vs. Rechtzigel

Minnesota's 4th Congressional District includes St. Paul and areas of Ramsey and Washington counties.

In 2018, McCollum won reelection in a landslide with 66 percent of the vote, beating Republican Greg Ryan. In 2016, McCollum beat Ryan with a little less than 58 percent of the vote.

McCollum has held the seat since 2000.

The candidates

Democrat U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum is running against Republican Gene Rechtizigel in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District election. (FOX 9)

Betty McCollum (St. Paul)

McCollum, a Democrat, was just the second woman elected to Congress from Minnesota when she first won in 2000.

She currently represents her constituents on the House Appropriations Committee where she serves as Chair of the Interior-Environment Subcommittee, Vice Chair of the Defense Subcommittee, and as a member of the Agriculture and Rural Development Subcommittee.

On her website, she lists “education, protecting the environment, expanding health care access, fiscal responsibility, and robust international engagement that prioritizes diplomacy, development, along with a strong national defense” as her points of emphasis.

Gene Rechtzigel (Newport)

Rechtzigel narrowly won his primary by just about 400 votes over challenger Sia Lo.

According to his campaign website, Rechtzigel supports Israel, social security and Medicare, the VA, the second amendment and his healthcare proposal called “Genecare.”

His chaotic website also makes multiple references to what he calls an out-of-control drinking water crisis in the district.