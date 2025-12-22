Nowthen standoff: Anoka Co. man faces arson, assault charges

The Brief Clinten Michael Larson faces multiple felony charges in Anoka County after a 17-hour standoff with authorities in Nowthen. Charges include arson, assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. Larson is accused of starting a fire in his home, threatening law enforcement and firing a weapon at a drone.



A 39-year-old Anoka County man is facing charges of assault and arson following a tense 17-hour standoff with law enforcement last week in Nowthen.

Nowthen standoff

The backstory:

According to a criminal complaint, Clinten Michael Larson, 39, was involved in a standoff with deputies from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 18, 2025.

The complaint states the confrontation began when deputies attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants at a home in Nowthen.

Larson reportedly barricaded himself in the basement, threatened to shoot officers and fired at drones deployed into the home.

The standoff continued for nearly 17 hours, ending with Larson's arrest at 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, 2025.

Charges against Larson

What we know:

Larson faces five felony charges, including first-degree arson for allegedly setting fire to the home during the standoff. He is also charged with second-degree assault for using a dangerous weapon and threats of violence.

The complaint states the fire caused significant damage to the property, with investigators finding multiple points of origin and a propane torch in the area where Larson was last seen. The damage was severe enough to make the home unsafe for a full search.

What we don't know:

Details regarding Larson's motive and the specific circumstances leading to the standoff are not yet clear.