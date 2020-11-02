Minnesota election results: CD-3, Phillips vs Qualls

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips is running for re-election against Republican Kendall Qualls in Minnesota’s third congressional district, which includes parts of Anoka, Hennepin and Carver counties.

Phillips was first elected in 2018 after beating Republican Congressman Erik Paulsen with 55.6% of the vote to Paulsen’s 44.2%. Phillips’ victory, it marked the first time a Democrat won the seat since 1961.

The candidates

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat, is running against Republican Kendall Qualls for reelection in Minnesota's Third Congressional District. (FOX 9)

Dean Phillips (Deephaven)

Phillips serves on the House Committee on Financial Services, House Committee on Foreign Affairs and House Committee on Ethics. Prior to running for office, Phillips was a businessman, who started and sold Talenti gelato. His great-great grandfather built Phillips Distilling Company in 1912.

Kendall Qualls (Plymouth)

Qualls comes from a background of nearly three decades in sales and marketing for companies in the healthcare industry, including Medtronic and Johnson & Johnson. Qualls is also a military veteran, who served as an officer in the Field Artillery in the Army.