Minnesota election results: Minnesota Supreme Court

Incumbent Paul Thissen is running against Michelle MacDonald in the election for the Minnesota Supreme Court.

While the race is nonpartisan, Thissen is a member of the court’s liberal majority and was appointed by Democratic Governor Mark Dayton in 2018. MacDonald was endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party during one her previous campaigns.

If Thissen wins, the 5-2 liberal majority on the court will remain. If MacDonald wins, the split will shift to a 4-3 liberal majority.

The candidates

Paul Thissen

Before becoming a judge on the Minnesota Supreme Court, Thissen served as a DFL state representative for District 61B from 2002 to 2018. He was the speaker of the Minnesota House from 2013 to 2014.

Michelle MacDonald

MacDonald has run for the Minnesota Supreme Court in 2014, 2016 and 2018. She is an attorney with a private practice that specializes in family law, divorce and estate planning. She served as a judge of small claims court in Hennepin County from 1999 to 2014.