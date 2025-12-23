St. Paul Fire Department mourns death of firefighter Timothy Bertz

article

The Brief Firefighter Timothy Bertz died in the hospital following a serious medical event at his home. Bertz was a recent graduate of the St. Paul Fire Academy, and previously worked at the Harris and Lino Lakes fire departments. A public memorial service is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 29 in Forest Lake.



Firefighter Timothy Bertz, a recent graduate of the St. Paul Fire Academy, has died following a serious medical event.

Mourning St. Paul firefighter

The backstory:

Fire officials announced Bertz’s death in a news release Monday, saying he was hospitalized after suffering a serious medical event at his home on Saturday, Dec. 20, and later died from his injuries.

Bertz was a proud military veteran, having served as a Navy SEAL before starting his fire service career in 2017. He worked with the Harris Fire Department and Lino Lakes Fire Department before joining St. Paul Fire Department.

Bertz had just graduated from the St. Paul Fire Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 17, but department officials said his dedication and character left a lasting impression on his colleagues.

"Tim Bertz truly reflected what it meant to be a Saint Paul firefighter," said Fire Chief Butch Inks in a provided statement. "He excelled in the academy because of his discipline and the way he led by example. This was a calling for him, and he chose to serve Saint Paul. We are grateful for the time we had with Tim and are devastated by this loss."

Bertz is survived by his wife, Andrea, as well as extended family, friends, and loved ones.

What's next:

A public memorial service for Firefighter Bertz will be held on Monday, Dec. 29 at Maranatha Church in Forest Lake.