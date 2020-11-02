Minnesota election results: US Senate, Tina Smith vs Jason Lewis

Sen. Tina Smith was appointed to this seat in 2018, replacing resigned Sen. Al Franken. She won reelection that year over challenger Karin Housley with 53 percent of the vote. Before that, Franken had held the seat since 2008, when he beat Republican Norm Coleman by about 300 votes.

Smith is challenged by Republican Jason Lewis, who spent 25 years as a conservative talk radio show host in the Twin Cities before running for office and winning Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District seat in 2016, which he held for one term.

Tina Smith (St. Louis Park)

Smith, a Democrat, is a former chief of staff to Minneapolis Mayor RT Rybak and Gov. Mark Dayton. She was elected as Lt. Governor of the state of Minnesota in 2014.

She currently serves on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affiars, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs.

According to her website, Smith boasts a legislative record focused on the state’s working families, farmers, veterans, businesses, and Tribal communities.

Jason Lewis (Woodbury)

Lewis, a Republican, spent 25 years as a conservative talk radio show host in the Twin Cities before running for office and winning Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District seat over Angie Craig with 47 percent of the vote in 2016. In a rematch two years later, Craig unseated Lewis with 52 percent of the vote.

On his campaign website, Lewis points to his role in helping pass President Donald Trump’s tax cut bill. He also served on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Lewis is a staunch supporter of President Trump, often appearing with him at Minnesota rallies and touting the President’s endorsement of him in a video on the home page of his website.

In the waning days of the election, Lewis was hospitalized and underwent emergency surgery for an internal hernia. He was released from the Hibbing hospital last Wednesday.