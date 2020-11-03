2020 Election Results: Live electoral college map

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. National polls show Joe Biden leading over President Trump. In the 2016 presidential election, Trump defeated Clinton 304 to 227 in electoral votes. Clinton won the popular vote.

Use the map below to view the electoral voting results for the 2020 Election.

Who will win Minnesota: Trump or Biden?

In 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won the state of Minnesota over Donald Trump by a narrow margin of 1.5 percent. After losing such a tight race, Trump has vowed to turn the state red in 2020. Minnesota last voted for a Republican in 1972 for Richard Nixon. VIEW MINNESOTA RESULTS

Both the Biden and Trump campaigns have frequented Minnesota in the months leading up to the election. Since early voting began on Sept. 18, Trump has visited the state three times and Biden has visited twice. Both candidates made stops in the state on Friday with Biden in St. Paul and Trump in Rochester.