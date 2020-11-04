Minneapolis sets new record for voter turnout in 2020 election

article

Minneapolis set a new record for voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election, with 80.6% of the city’s registered voters casting a ballot.

City officials say an official total of 237,689 ballots were cast in this election, breaking the previous record of 219,832 ballots cast in 2016.

More than 170,000 of the total ballots cast were absentee ballots—a new record for early voting. In 2016, 60,538 ballots were cast early.

The total number of ballots cast is expected to go up as the city receives and counts mail-in ballots postmarked on or by Nov. 3 and received through Nov. 10.

Last week, the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that absentee ballots that arrive after Election Day must be segregated, but city officials say the court decision did not direct them to leave the ballots uncounted.