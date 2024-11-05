Live Minnesota election results: State House Districts 36-40

The Brief All 134 Minnesota House seats are up for grabs on Tuesday. The House races, plus a special election in the Minnesota Senate, will determine control of the Minnesota Legislature. Democrats have had a majority in the House since 2018.



Democrats are hoping to maintain their majority in the House, which they've had since 2018, though that majority dwindled to six seats in 2020.

Live Minnesota House election results: House Districts 36-40

Results for Minnesota House Districts 36-40 will start to come in after polls close at 8 p.m. You can find results below or by clicking here.

Background

The Minnesota DFL won full control of the Minnesota Legislature in 2022, capturing enough seats in the Senate while maintaining its majority in the House while Gov. Tim Walz won re-election.

The DFL has held control of the Minnesota House since the 2018 midterm election, flipping the GOP’s 20-seat majority to a 17-seat margin in favor of the DFL.

Context

In September, the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee announced it would pour money into some down-ballot races in Minnesota, including 13 "spotlight" House races.

District 3A (Far north and northeast Minnesota)

Roger Skraba (GOP)

Harley Droba (DFL)

Rich Tru (Forward Party)

Skraba narrowly defeated then-incumbent Rob Ecklund in 2022 by just 15 votes.

District 3B (St. Louis County area)

Natalie Zeleznikar (GOP)

Mark Munger (DFL)

Zeleznikar won this district by just 33 votes in 2022.

District 14A (St. Cloud area)

Bernie Perryman (GOP)

Abdi Daisane (DFL)

Perryman won by less than 200 votes in 2022.

District 14B (St. Cloud and Benton County area)

Dan Wolgamott (DFL)

Sue Ek (GOP)

Wolgamott carried the district in 2022 by 540 votes.

District 18A (Northeast Blue Earth County)

Jeff Brand (DFL)

Erica Schwartz (GOP)

Brand won the district in 2022 by 411 votes.

District 32B (Blaine)

Matt Norris (DFL)

Alex Moe (GOP)

Norris took this district in 2022 by 413 votes.

District 35A (Coon Rapids area)

Zack Stephenson (DFL)

Josh Jungling (GOP)

Stephenson won in 2022 by 856 votes.

District 35B (Coon Rapids area)

Kari Rehrauer (DFL)

Steve Pape (GOP)

With incumbent Rep. Jerry Newton retiring, there is no incumbent in this race. Rehrauer, a science teacher and Coon Rapids City Council member, will look to hold onto DFL control of the district against Navy veteran and engineer Steve Pape. Newton won the district in 2022 by just 232 votes.

District 36A (Lino Lakes, Circle Pines, White Bear Township)

Elliott Engen (GOP)

Janelle Calhoun (DFL)

Engen won his first term in District 36A in 2022, defeating the DFL challenger by 642 ballots.

District 41A (Afton, Lake Elmo)

Lucia Wroblewski (DFL)

Wayne Johnson (GOP)

GOP incumbent Rep. Mark Wiens announced this year he would not seek re-election. He won the district by just 128 votes in 2022, in a district that leaned in favor of Biden in 2020. Afton City Council Member Wroblewski will face Johnson, a former Cottage Grove City Council member.

District 41B (Hastings, Cottage Grove)

Jen Fox (DFL)

Tom Dippel (GOP)

Another open-seat race. The GOP won this district in 2022 by just 418 votes.

District 48B (Chaska, Chanhassen)

Lucy Rehm (DFL)

Caleb Steffenhagen (GOP)

Rehm is looking to earn a second term after winning in 2022 by just 417 votes.

District 54A (Shakopee)

Brad Tabke (DFL)

Aaron Paul (GOP)

A Republican won District 54A in 2020 – before redistricting radically changed its boundaries, moving from covering the Cottage Grove area to Shakopee. Tabke, the incumbent, easily won his race in 2022 by more than 1,300 ballots.