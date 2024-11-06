Minnesota election results: Key MN House race fewer than 30 votes apart

The Brief A Minnesota House of Representatives race is fewer than 30 votes apart. This race could decide whether Democrats or Republicans control the Minnesota House.



A key swing race in the Minnesota House of Representatives is fewer than 30 votes apart.

What are the current results?

As of 12:02 a.m. on Nov. 6, the District 14B race had Democrat Dan Wolgamott winning by 28 votes against his opponent, Republican Sue Ek.

With a margin that slim, it could lead to a recount.

District 14B is in St. Cloud and Benton County area. It's one of the 13 "spotlight" House races in Minnesota that Democrats at the national level announced they were pouring money into.

The race is one of a few races that could determine which party controls the state House.