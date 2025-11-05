Live results: Minneapolis mayor election enters second round of ranked choice voting

The Brief Voters in Minneapolis are choosing their next mayor on a ranked choice voting ballot. The ballots will proceed to a second round of ranked choice voting after no candidate secured the majority of votes needed to win. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey leads the race with 42% of votes, followed by Omar Fateh with 32% of votes.



Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for mayor, though the election will proceed to a second round of ranked choice voting since no candidate secured the majority of votes needed to win.

What happened:

Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey and 14 other candidates.

After the first round of voting, Mayor Frey led the race with 42% of votes, while Omar Fateh secured 32% of the votes. Other challengers, including DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hamptom, received 14% and 10% of votes, respectively.

A candidate needs a majority to win, meaning more than 50% of the vote, so 50% + 1. Due to ranked choice voting, official results will not be called by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office until a second, or potentially third, round of vote tabulations can be completed.

What's next:

Find live election results below.

Local perspective:

A whopping 15 candidates are on the ballot for the mayoral race. For more information on the candidates, you can click here

Dig deeper:

