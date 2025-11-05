Expand / Collapse search
Live results: Minneapolis mayor election enters second round of ranked choice voting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  November 5, 2025 5:10am CST
Election
    • Voters in Minneapolis are choosing their next mayor on a ranked choice voting ballot.
    • The ballots will proceed to a second round of ranked choice voting after no candidate secured the majority of votes needed to win.
    • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey leads the race with 42% of votes, followed by Omar Fateh with 32% of votes.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for mayor, though the election will proceed to a second round of ranked choice voting since no candidate secured the majority of votes needed to win.

Jacob Frey speaks to election night crowd

Speaking before a crowd of supporters, incumbent Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey saying a near record turnout looks "damn good" as ranked choice voting will go into at least a second round to determine a winner.

What happened:

Voters in Minneapolis went to the polls to choose their next mayor between incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey and 14 other candidates.

After the first round of voting, Mayor Frey led the race with 42% of votes, while Omar Fateh secured 32% of the votes. Other challengers, including DeWayne Davis and Jazz Hamptom, received 14% and 10% of votes, respectively. 

A candidate needs a majority to win, meaning more than 50% of the vote, so 50% + 1. Due to ranked choice voting, official results will not be called by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office until a second, or potentially third, round of vote tabulations can be completed.

Sen. Omar Fateh speech at election party

Minnesota Sen. Omar Fateh talks to an election party crowd about the campaign he ran against incumbent Jacob Frey ahead of a second round of rank choice voting to determine the next mayor of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor election results 

What's next:

Find live election results below. 

Minneapolis mayor candidates

Local perspective:

Election results from around Minnesota

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at election results from around Minnesota: 

ElectionMinneapolis