Education Secretary McMahon calls for Walz resignation over fraud

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon is calling for the resignation of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz in response to the defrauded government programs that have taken place in the state.

Secretary of Education calls on Minnesota governor to resign

What they're saying:

The letter sent to Gov. Walz states that his "careless lack of oversight" led to "fraudsters from around the world, especially from Somalia, to establish a beachhead of criminality in our country."

Secretary McMahon then references "ghost students" that she says her department uncovered at the beginning of 2025, which are fraudsters that were not ID-verified, do not live in the United States or simply don't exist. The letter states that 1,834 "ghost students" were found in Minnesota and received about $12.5 million in taxpayer-funded grants and loans.

Other defrauded government programs were pointed out in the letter, including ones that provided housing, education, food assistance and small business assistance.

Secretary McMahon also said "Minnesota's political elite has turned a blind eye" to the laundered money that funded terrorists overseas. Direct links to Al-Shabab in Somalia have not been confirmed.

The letter ends by saying, "Given your dereliction of the office entrusted to you by Minnesotans, I implore you to resign and make way for more capable leadership."

The full letter was posted on the secretary's social media.

Governor Walz responds

The other side:

The governor's office pointed out that the Walz administration has no role in federal student loans or relief.

Part of the response from Walz's office states, "U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon alleged "ghost student" fraud tied to federal student aid, while describing weaknesses in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Once a student fills out their FAFSA, there are verifications that happen at the campus level and the federal level. The Walz Administration has no role. She also referenced federal student loan relief, which again, is a federal program."

The Walz administration also pointed out that Trump administration officials are mistakenly blaming the governor after finding fraud in their own programs.

The response from the governor's office continued by saying, "The Governor is fighting fraud day in and day out to protect taxpayer dollars – an effort that is comprehensive and time-intensive. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration has exposed a troubling lack of understanding of how to combat the fraud they’ve pointed out in their own programs. Sending a slew of letters and social media posts is not a sincere effort to solve a problem."