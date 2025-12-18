LIVE UPDATES | Minnesota weather: White-out conditions reported in NW Minnesota

The Brief Wintry weather could make for difficult travel on roads across Minnesota on Thursday. Wind gusts could top 55+ mph in some areas of the state. Find live updates below.



Strong wind gusts and some snow could cause visibility issues in some portions of Minnesota on Thursday.

Plunging temperatures, gusty winds and bursts of snow could create challenging travel conditions in the Twin Cities metro, as well as much of northern and central Minnesota, which are under a winter weather advisory. Meanwhile, portions of northwestern Minnesota are under a blizzard warning or winter storm warning.

Find live updates on the wintry weather and road conditions across Minnesota below.

Falling temps, gusty winds and snow showers Thursday

9:15 a.m. - Gusty winds pick up in metro ahead of falling temperatures

Rain showers are already wrapping up as of this morning, and now the focus shifts to the wind. While we didn’t get much rain, it left behind damp surfaces. As wind gusts pick up, it will help dry out the roads, sidewalks and driveways before temperatures fall below freezing.

If surfaces remain wet, a flash freeze could leave behind a thin glaze of ice on any untreated areas. The Twin Cities metro will cool more slowly, compared to the surrounding areas, giving a little extra time to hopefully dry things out before the colder air settles in.

8:30 a.m. - No travel advised in northwestern MN

There's a blizzard warning in effect in northwestern Minnesota, which has prompted a no travel advisory near the North Dakota border.

Visibility in some areas is down to less than 1/10 mile, with some areas experiencing white-out conditions. Drifting snow is also possible in the area.

According to MnDOT, the no travel advisory includes the following roads:

Highway 1- North Dakota border to Warren

Highway 2- East Grand Forks to Crookston

Highway 9- Crookston to Borup

Highway 11- North Dakota border to Karlstad

Highway 75- Shelly to Canadian border

Highway 102- Crookston to Fertile

Highway 175- North Dakota border to Hallock

Highway 220 – Climax to Hwy 11

Patchy and brief white-out conditions can be expected into the early afternoon across a lot of western Minnesota. The latest road conditions can be found here.