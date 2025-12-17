Hastings animal rescue faces financial struggles as Meta stops funding page

The Brief Shannon Tarr's Emotional Rescue, LLC is facing funding challenges after Meta stopped monetizing their Facebook page. The rescue takes in disabled dogs from across the country, providing sanctuary for those who can't be adopted. Tarr is seeking answers from Meta but has not received a resolution.



Shannon Tarr's passion for caring for disabled dogs is being tested as her primary funding source has been cut off.

Funding challenges for Emotional Rescue

What we know:

Emotional Rescue, LLC, run by Tarr, provides sanctuary to disabled dogs from across the country. Some are paralyzed, deaf, blind, or some have different ways of moving their bodies. The organization relies heavily on funds raised through Facebook monetization, which was suddenly halted by Meta two months ago. Shannon has been unable to get a clear answer from Meta about the change.

What they're saying:

"It's a lot of fun, there's a lot of love here. And I'm just so pleased I get to do this," said Tarr. Despite the challenges, she remains committed to her mission of caring for these special dogs.

Shannon's efforts to resolve the issue

The backstory:

Tarr's Facebook account was briefly hacked, but she quickly resolved the issue and even set up a new bank account. Despite providing Meta with extensive documentation, including photo ID and tax information, the problem persists. Although the rescue is an LLC, not a nonprofit, Shannon just hopes to break even every month. She keeps it an LLC because she is the sole owner and does not use a board to make decisions. Emotional Rescue LLC has 263,000 Facebook followers.

What's next:

Without the funding from Facebook, the future of Emotional Rescue is uncertain. Tarr hopes Meta will eventually address the issue and restore the monetization, allowing her to continue providing a safe haven for these dogs.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Meta stopped monetizing Shannon's Facebook page and when or if the issue will be resolved.