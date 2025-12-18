The best theaters to see 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' in Minnesota

article

The Brief James Cameron recommends seeing "Avatar: Fire and Ash" in Dolby Cinema. There are only two Dolby Cinema screens in Minnesota – one at AMC Rosedale and another at AMC Southdale. If you can't make it to a Dolby screen, there are some copycats at other theater chains.



The third film in the Avatar franchise is being released in theaters this weekend. Known for their spectacular 3D experience, the Avatar films are some of the highest grossing movies in film history. We've compiled a list of the best theaters to catch the film in Minnesota.

Cameron says see Avatar in Dolby Cinema

What they're saying:

While most people think of IMAX as the best screen option when going to see a movie, it's not the best option for seeing Avatar. In fact, Director James Cameron himself recommended seeing it in Dolby Cinema.

"Dolby Vision makes it a much more vivid experience," said Cameron in a Dolby promo video. "It's got the full dynamic range, the brightness, the color. And when you've got dynamic range, you experience the color space better... It's really important to see Fire and Ash in Dolby Cinemas because it's the place I go to see my movie looking the right way. You can see it the way it was meant to be seen. It's the way we authored the movie to look."

Dolby Cinema offers full, 4K dual laser projection, a very bright picture, and extreme high color contrast.

Go to 3D screenings

Big picture view:

You aren't going for the plot… the Avatar movies are made to be seen in theaters and in 3D.

The Avatar films aren't the half-baked 3D you might experience when seeing other films. For the Avatar films, Cameron helped develop a new type of camera to create a more immersive 3D experience.

Best spots to see Avatar 3 in MN

Local perspective:

For this guide, we pulled information from Reddit user /u/jonovitch who compiled this fantastic list of theater screens.

Dolby Cinema screens in Minnesota

There are only two Dolby Cinema theaters in Minnesota: One at AMC Rosedale in Roseville and another at AMC Southdale in Edina.

However, other theaters offer "copycat" Dolby experiences, like Marcus' UltraScreen DLX or Mann's XDX.

Largest screens in MN

The St. Michael Cinema is home to the largest screen in Minnesota with its Eiffel Screen, which stands at a staggering 38-feet tall with 4K laser projection.

Emagine Lakeville now claims to have the largest IMAX screen in Minnesota with its new theater. The Emagine IMAX uses 4K laser projection with a 4K projection. The new IMAX theater replaced Emagine's old Monster screen, which stood at 35-feet tall.

Emagine Rogers is also home to a huge 35-foot-tall Super EMX screen which also offers a 4K laser picture.

4K theaters in MN

If you can't see Avatar in Dolby Cinema, try to find a theater that offers dual 4K laser projection or at least a 4K picture.

AMC Theaters

AMC has two IMAX theaters with 4K dual laser pictures at Rosedale and Southdale. The Eden Prairie IMAX is a standard 2K digital projector. The Eden Prairie location does have a Prime theater which offers a 4K laser picture.

Alamo Drafthouse (Woodbury)

Alamo's Big Show screen offers a 4K dual laser projection on a 28-foot-tall screen.

Emagine Theatres

As noted above, Emagine has a brand, spanking new laser IMAX screen in Lakeville. They have 4K projection screens in Eagan, Monticello, Rogers, and White Bear Lake.

Marcus Theatres

Marcus offers 4K laser pictures with its Ultrascreen offering in Oakdale and Rosemount, and St. Louis Park.

Mann Theatres

Mann offers 4K projection on its XDX screens which are available in Champlain and Plymouth.

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ projections

What we know:

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" was actually shot at the same time as the previous Avatar film, The Way of Water, which was released in 2022.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" earned an astounding $2.3 billion worldwide, becoming the third highest grossing film of all time. The first Avatar film still holds the record as the highest grossing film of all time with a worldwide box office gross of $2.9 billion.

Fire and Ash is projected to bring in between $340 million and $380 million for its opening weekend, which would put it behind the pace of the two previous installments in the franchise.

What's next:

Screenings for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" begin Thursday night ahead of the official release date on Friday.