Chanhassen ICE operation: Authorities say enforcement was targeted

The Brief The DHS says agents were in Chanhassen Saturday conducting a targeted enforcement operation. One man was taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.



The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers were in Chanhassen to make an arrest as part of a targeted enforcement operation.

Tense standoff

The backstory:

There were some tense moments on Saturday morning as dozens of protesters confronted federal agents in Chanhassen.

The incident became heated in bitter cold temperatures as two men stayed on top of a roof under construction for hours to avoid being taken in by federal officers.

DHS said ICE officers were conducting an operation to arrest Marco Chicaiza Dutan.

One in custody

What they're saying:

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Marco is in the country illegally and has a criminal record.

According to court documents, Marco had previously been convicted in a case for disorderly conduct.

"During the operation, two suspects fled from a vehicle and entered a construction site, climbing onto a roof to evade arrest," said McLaughlin about Saturday’s operation.

Federal officials said the other man, Edgar Chicaiza Dutan, did come down and was taken away in an ambulance and checked out due to exposure to the cold weather. He has since been released to ICE.

ICE has said Edgar entered the U.S. illegally in 2019.

What's next:

According to court filings, Edgar’s attorneys are challenging his detention as unlawful.