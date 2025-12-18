St. Paul fire leaves man dead, 4 people displaced

The Brief A man died after going into cardiac arrest when firefighters pulled him out of a burning home in St. Paul. The fire also left three men and one woman displaced. Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire, but located a space heater near where the fire started.



A man is dead after a fire in St. Paul that also left four people displaced.

The full news conference will be uploaded above.

Fatal St. Paul fire

Big picture view:

St. Paul firefighters responded to the 400 block of Cook Avenue East at about 12:44 a.m. on Thursday for reports of a home on fire.

They then found "heavy fire conditions on the porch and first floor interior," according to a news release from the St. Paul Fire Department.

After getting the fire under control, crews then extracted a man from the second-floor bathroom of the home.

The man was reportedly in cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and medics attempted to resuscitate him. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The fire also displaced three men and one woman, who are now being helped by the Red Cross, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.

Fire origin:

Investigators say a space heater was found near where the fire started, but the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Dig deeper:

The St. Paul Fire Department said the death cannot officially be ruled a fire fatality until all investigations are complete.

St. Paul had a total of five fire fatalities so far in 2025. The average in the city is three per year.