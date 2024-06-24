Live updates: Rapidan Dam in imminent failure condition

The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota is in imminent failure condition with accumulating debris and flooding along the Blue Earth River.

In an alert notification, Blue Earth County Emergency Management added, "We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies."

Rapidan Dam intact, no evacuations ordered

Anyone that is in immediate danger in regards to the Rapidan Dam have been notified, the sheriff's office said. As of 11:45 a.m., the dam is intact and there is not an evacuation order in place for Blue Earth County residents.

Location of Rapidan Dam near Mankato, Minnesota.

Monday morning, Gov. Tim Walz and state emergency response officials provided an update on the statewide flooding response and were asked about the situation at the Rapidan Dam.

"We are continuing to monitor the status of the dam with local officials," said Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Kristi Rollwagen. "We were made aware of the situation about 4 a.m. this morning. We’re also looking at the communication cell towers in the area and working to get resources down there to support cellular communications. Right now the integrity of the dam is intact, but we will continue to monitor it and be aware of what’s going on."

"I know the structural integrity of the dam has been a question for a long time," Gov. Walz said. "The removal of the dam has been a question that’s been up there."

Blue Earth County Emergency Management was informed of accumulating debris at the Rapidan Dam on Sunday. Blue Earth County Public Works, Emergency Management, and Sheriff's Office staff have been monitoring the dam.

County officials are activating the Rapidan Dam Emergency Action Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam including notification of potentially affected residents, impacted regulatory agencies and other local agencies.

Flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has declared a Flash Flood Warning for Blue Earth County until 4:30 p.m. Monday

All 169 ramps closed

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, all exit and entrance ramps at Highway 169/Lookout Drive in Mankato and North Mankato are closed as the city constructs an earthen dike in this area.

The City of North Mankato clarified that it is building the levee as a precaution and to protect lower North Mankato. No evacuations or preparations from residents are needed at this time.

Power outages

Xcel Energy reported that ist substation at Rapidan was washed away in the flooding. Xcel reported just under 600 power outages in the area as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Crews are onsite, working to deploy a mobile unit and return service to affected customers.

Xcel Energy substation washed away at the Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota. Photo credit: Xcel Energy

Bridge closures possible

The County Road 33 and County Road 90 bridges are being closely monitored for debris passing downstream and may be closed if necessary.

County officials are activating the Rapidan Dam Emergency Action Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam including notification of potentially affected residents, impacted regulatory agencies and other local agencies.

Southern Minnesota flooding

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office shared drone footage showing a substantial amount of water well beyond the banks of the Cannon River. Once the water recedes, cleanup efforts will begin.

Until then, the county is asking residents and business owners to email details about any storm-related property damage. That information will be used to try to get disaster relief from both the state and federal governments.

Just down the river at the Memorial Field in Dundas, dozens of people helped the Dundas Dukes sandbag the field on Friday. However, it wasn't enough to keep the infield dry as the river reached record levels over the weekend.

Meanwhile, public health officials are reminding people about the dangers of floodwater contamination. Starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, residents can drop off flood contaminated items at the county's solid waste facility in Dundas.

Further south, members of the Waterville community are in a race against time as water levels continue to rise, leaving parts of the area unrecognizable. City administrators say 1,000 have already filled and distributed 60,000 sandbags.

"This is by all accounts the largest flooding event that Waterville has experienced," Le Seuer County Commissioner David Preisler said.

Le Sueur County, particularly the City of Waterville, has been hit hard with 14–18 inches of rainfall, which the governor's office says has put local lakes and the Cannon River at "uncontrollable" water levels.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with Congresswoman Angie Craig, visited the area on Sunday to survey the damage and vowed to do whatever they could to secure federal resources to help communities recover.