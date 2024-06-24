Live updates: Rapidan Dam in imminent failure condition

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 9:24 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:49 AM CDT until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Brown County, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 10:34 AM CDT until MON 4:30 PM CDT, Blue Earth County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Live updates: Rapidan Dam in imminent failure condition

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated  June 24, 2024 11:47am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Video of Rapidan Dam in imminent failure condition

SkyFOX over Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota. The dam is reported to be in imminent failure condition. The City of North Mankato is building an earthen levee as a precaution and to protect lower North Mankato.

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota is in imminent failure condition with accumulating debris and flooding along the Blue Earth River.

In an alert notification, Blue Earth County Emergency Management added, "We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies."

Rapidan Dam intact, no evacuations ordered

Anyone that is in immediate danger in regards to the Rapidan Dam have been notified, the sheriff's office said. As of 11:45 a.m., the dam is intact and there is not an evacuation order in place for Blue Earth County residents.

Rapidan Dam near Mankato, Minnesota

Location of Rapidan Dam near Mankato, Minnesota.

Monday morning, Gov. Tim Walz and state emergency response officials provided an update on the statewide flooding response and were asked about the situation at the Rapidan Dam.

"We are continuing to monitor the status of the dam with local officials," said Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Kristi Rollwagen. "We were made aware of the situation about 4 a.m. this morning. We’re also looking at the communication cell towers in the area and working to get resources down there to support cellular communications. Right now the integrity of the dam is intact, but we will continue to monitor it and be aware of what’s going on."

"I know the structural integrity of the dam has been a question for a long time," Gov. Walz said. "The removal of the dam has been a question that’s been up there."

Gov. Walz, HSEM Director on Rapidan Dam status

State officials are asked about the status of the Rapidan Dam at a briefing on the statewide flood response in Minnesota. "Right now the integrity of the dam is intact, but we will continue to monitor it and be aware of what’s going on."

Blue Earth County Emergency Management was informed of accumulating debris at the Rapidan Dam on Sunday. Blue Earth County Public Works, Emergency Management, and Sheriff's Office staff have been monitoring the dam.

County officials are activating the Rapidan Dam Emergency Action Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam including notification of potentially affected residents, impacted regulatory agencies and other local agencies.

Flash flood warning

The National Weather Service has declared a Flash Flood Warning for Blue Earth County until 4:30 p.m. Monday

MN weather: Turning hot and steamy Monday

It's turning hot and steamy on Monday. Southwest Minnesota is under a heat advisory with temperatures in the triple digits. The Twin Cities metro's high is 88 degrees, but it feels more like the mid-90s. While the day will be relatively calm, there is a possibility for strong storms later in the day.

All 169 ramps closed 

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, all exit and entrance ramps at Highway 169/Lookout Drive in Mankato and North Mankato are closed as the city constructs an earthen dike in this area.

The City of North Mankato clarified that it is building the levee as a precaution and to protect lower North Mankato. No evacuations or preparations from residents are needed at this time.

Power outages

Xcel Energy reported that ist substation at Rapidan was washed away in the flooding. Xcel reported just under 600 power outages in the area as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Crews are onsite, working to deploy a mobile unit and return service to affected customers.

Xcel Energy substation washed away at the Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota. Photo credit: Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy substation washed away at the Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota. Photo credit: Xcel Energy

Bridge closures possible

The County Road 33 and County Road 90 bridges are being closely monitored for debris passing downstream and may be closed if necessary. 

Southern Minnesota flooding

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office shared drone footage showing a substantial amount of water well beyond the banks of the Cannon River. Once the water recedes, cleanup efforts will begin.

Until then, the county is asking residents and business owners to email details about any storm-related property damage. That information will be used to try to get disaster relief from both the state and federal governments.

Minnesotans continue to deal with flooding across the state

Flooding from recent rainfall is leading to emergencies across the state, and cities are taking precautions as rivers continue to rise. FOX 9's Bill Keller and Se Kwon have the latest.

Just down the river at the Memorial Field in Dundas, dozens of people helped the Dundas Dukes sandbag the field on Friday. However, it wasn't enough to keep the infield dry as the river reached record levels over the weekend. 

Meanwhile, public health officials are reminding people about the dangers of floodwater contamination. Starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, residents can drop off flood contaminated items at the county's solid waste facility in Dundas.

Further south, members of the Waterville community are in a race against time as water levels continue to rise, leaving parts of the area unrecognizable. City administrators say 1,000 have already filled and distributed 60,000 sandbags.

"This is by all accounts the largest flooding event that Waterville has experienced," Le Seuer County Commissioner David Preisler said.

Le Sueur County, particularly the City of Waterville, has been hit hard with 14–18 inches of rainfall, which the governor's office says has put local lakes and the Cannon River at "uncontrollable" water levels.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with Congresswoman Angie Craig, visited the area on Sunday to survey the damage and vowed to do whatever they could to secure federal resources to help communities recover.

Historic flooding in Waterville, Minn.

City administrators say 1,000 volunteers have already filled and distributed 60,000 sandbags, and there have been talks about bringing in the National Guard.