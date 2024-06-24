Live updates: Rapidan Dam suffers partial failure, home in danger

The Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota has suffered a partial failure but remains intact as of Monday afternoon.

Officials say the failure was on the west abutment. The river flow is being diverted along the west side.

The good news is the partial failure may have taken the pressure off the dam, preventing a larger collapse.

No evacuations ordered

There are no plans for any mass evacuations, officials say. Anyone who is in immediate danger from the Rapidan Dam has been notified, the sheriff's office said. Below is a view of the dam at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday from FOX 9 reporter Rob Olson.

Monday morning, Gov. Tim Walz and state emergency response officials provided an update on the statewide flooding response and were asked about the situation at the Rapidan Dam.

"We are continuing to monitor the status of the dam with local officials," said Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Kristi Rollwagen. "We were made aware of the situation about 4 a.m. this morning. We’re also looking at the communication cell towers in the area and working to get resources down there to support cellular communications. Right now the integrity of the dam is intact, but we will continue to monitor it and be aware of what’s going on."

"I know the structural integrity of the dam has been a question for a long time," Gov. Walz said. "The removal of the dam has been a question that’s been up there."

Blue Earth County Emergency Management was informed of accumulating debris at the Rapidan Dam on Sunday. Blue Earth County Public Works, Emergency Management, and Sheriff's Office staff have been monitoring the dam.

County officials are activating the Rapidan Dam Emergency Action Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam including notification of potentially affected residents, impacted regulatory agencies, and other local agencies.

The biggest immediate threat from the diverted river flow is to a home directly along the river banks next to the dam.

The water that has breached the dam, rushing around the west side of the structure, has been eating away at the dirt on the banks at a fast rate.

As a result, a white house on the west side of the river has seen its foundation erode quickly. Officials say the home will likely collapse.

The earth beneath a portion of the home is already completely gone, leaving part of the house dangling over the rushing water.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ From: FOX 9

North Mankato builds levee; all 169 ramps closed

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that it will close Highway 169 north of Mankato to Highway 99 south of St. Peter Monday at 7 p.m. due to flooding from recent heavy rains. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 99, Nicollet County Road 13, and Highway 14.

MnDOT crews will also begin installing a worm dike along the shoulder approximately one mile south of the Highway 169/93/County Road 8 interchange near Le Sueur Monday night to mitigate further flooding impacts.

Motorists are advised to check current road conditions at www.511mn.org, as road situations are rapidly changing.

The City of North Mankato worked Monday afternoon to build a levee to protect lower North Mankato. No evacuations or preparations from residents are needed at this time.

North Mankato City Administrator Kevin McCann says the work is being done out of an abundance of caution.

"Even before [the water would] get to this dirt, it'd have to rise up four feet," explained McCann. "So, we're well protected."

McCann says, if the dam were to break, water levels could surge six inches to two feet initially.

Power outages

Xcel Energy reported that ist substation at Rapidan was washed away in the flooding. Xcel reported just under 600 power outages in the area as of 10:30 a.m. Monday. Crews are onsite, working to deploy a mobile unit and return service to affected customers.

Xcel Energy substation washed away at the Rapidan Dam in south central Minnesota. Photo credit: Xcel Energy

Bridge closures possible

The County Road 33 and County Road 90 bridges are being closely monitored for debris passing downstream and may be closed if necessary.

County officials are activating the Rapidan Dam Emergency Action Plan for Imminent Failure of the Dam including notification of potentially affected residents, impacted regulatory agencies and other local agencies.

South central Minnesota highway closures

Highways CLOSED or have traffic restrictions as of 1:10 p.m. on Monday, June 24:

Highway 60 in Windom. Expected to close today. Monitor 511mn.org for detour information.

Highway 62 in Windom. Temporary detour. (closed June 24)

Highway 169, St. Peter (near Union Street) – Watch for lane restrictions, and possible closure. (June 24)

Highway 22 south of St. Peter to Kasota. Traffic may use Hwy 169 as an alternate route. (closed June 24)

Highway 169/60 - all entrance and exit ramps to the Lookout Drive/Center Street area in Mankato/North Mankato are closed (June 24)

Highway 99, near the Minnesota River bridge in St. Peter – bridge and highway are closed. Traffic is detoured to Highway 169, 14, 22, Shanaska Creek Road, and Le Sueur County Roads 21 (Golf Course Road).

Southbound Highway 169, Mankato (near Happy Chef). Turn lane restrictions. (June 23)

Eastbound Highway 60 east of Lake Crystal. Lane closure. (June 23)

Highway 15 north of Madelia. Traffic detoured to Watonwan County Roads 6, 13, and 27. (closed June 23)

Highway 71 in Jackson. Traffic is detoured to Interstate 90, Highway 86, and Jackson County Road 34. (closed June 22)

Highway 62 east of Fulda (near Talcot Lake). Traffic is detoured to Cottonwood County Roads 7, 13 and 5. (closed June 22)

Highway 22 south of Kasota. Water on the shoulder. (June 22)

Highway 93, between Highway 169 and Le Sueur. Motorists should use alternate routes. (closed June 22).

Northbound Highway 169, north of St. Peter. Traffic is head-to-head in the southbound lanes. (June 22)

Highway 14 near Janesville. Traffic detoured to 1st and S Main Street in Janesville. (closed June 22)

Highway 60 north of Heron Lake to Worthington. Traffic detoured to I-90 and Highway 86. (closed June 22)

Highway 30 east of Mapleton. Temporary detour. (closed June 22)

Highway 13 in Waterville. Open to local traffic only; expect delays. Turn lane restrictions (June 21)

Highway 19 east of Henderson. Traffic detoured to Highway 19 west of Henderson, Sibley County Road 17 (391st Avenue), Sibley County Road 8 (336th Street), and Highway 169. (closed June 19)

Highways OPEN:

The detour for the entrance ramp closure at Highway 169 to eastbound I-90 near Blue Earth has been routed back to Faribault County Road 16 and 17.

Highway 22 in Mankato near Bassett Drive. Turn lane restrictions removed.

Highway 4 north of St. James.

Highway 30 east of Westbrook.

Highway 59, north of Worthington. Lane restrictions removed from multiple locations.

Highway 75 near Hardwick. Lane restrictions removed.

Highway 75, south of Luverne to the Iowa border.

Highway 91, north of Adrian

Highway 86 (two miles south of I-90). Lane restriction removed.

Highway 13, south of Waseca

Eastbound Interstate 90 from Luverne to Adrian.

Westbound Interstate 90 from Worthington to Luverne

Ramps at Highway 169/Lookout Drive, Mankato

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor flooded highways and bridges and open them as soon as it is safe to do so. Highways and bridges impacted by floods need to be inspected for damage and safety prior to opening.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Southern Minnesota flooding

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office shared drone footage showing a substantial amount of water well beyond the banks of the Cannon River. Once the water recedes, cleanup efforts will begin.

Until then, the county is asking residents and business owners to email details about any storm-related property damage. That information will be used to try to get disaster relief from both the state and federal governments.

Just down the river at the Memorial Field in Dundas, dozens of people helped the Dundas Dukes sandbag the field on Friday. However, it wasn't enough to keep the infield dry as the river reached record levels over the weekend.

Meanwhile, public health officials are reminding people about the dangers of floodwater contamination. Starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday, residents can drop off flood contaminated items at the county's solid waste facility in Dundas.

Further south, members of the Waterville community are in a race against time as water levels continue to rise, leaving parts of the area unrecognizable. City administrators say 1,000 have already filled and distributed 60,000 sandbags.

"This is by all accounts the largest flooding event that Waterville has experienced," Le Seuer County Commissioner David Preisler said.

Le Sueur County, particularly the City of Waterville, has been hit hard with 14–18 inches of rainfall, which the governor's office says has put local lakes and the Cannon River at "uncontrollable" water levels.

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, along with Congresswoman Angie Craig, visited the area on Sunday to survey the damage and vowed to do whatever they could to secure federal resources to help communities recover.