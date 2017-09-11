2.8 magnitude shake follows Mankato quarry blast
video

2.8 magnitude shake follows Mankato quarry blast

It was the talk of Mankato, and beyond. The ground started shaking around 11 a.m.—enough to trigger a 2.8 reading on the United States Geological Survey’s sensors. Even a sensor in Rapid City, South Dakota, felt it.

Boy accidentally hangs himself in changing room
video

Boy accidentally hangs himself in changing room

Police in Mankato, Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy died of an accidental strangulation over the weekend when he went into a changing room by himself and got his hooded sweatshirt stuck on a coat hanger.