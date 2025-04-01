Expand / Collapse search

Terry Dolan confirmed killed in Brooklyn Park plane crash

Published  April 1, 2025 4:54pm CDT
Brooklyn Park
Terry Dolan remembered after MN plane crash

Terry Dolan, the U.S. Bank executive presumed dead after a plane crashed into a Brooklyn Park home, is being remembered by friends and family.

The Brief

    • The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office on Tuesday identified Terry Dolan as the pilot killed after a plane crashed Saturday into a Brooklyn Park home.
    • Dolan, 63, of Edina, had been the Chief Administrative Officer at U.S. Bank since 2023.
    • The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport prior to the crash.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities have officially identified Terry Dolan as the only victim in last weekend’s deadly plane crash into a Brooklyn Park home.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified Dolan, 63, of Edina, as the pilot in the incident. Authorities have determined he died at 12:22 p.m. as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.

Officials with U.S. Bank, where Dolan was the chief administration officer, sent a letter to employees on Monday presuming that Dolan was on the plane.

Brooklyn Park plane crash

What we know:

FAA officials say the plane, a SOCATA TBM7, which is a single-engine business aircraft, crashed into a home near 109th Avenue North and Noble Parkway in Brooklyn Park around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Brooklyn Park fatal plane crash: What we know

More details are expected to be released about the plane that crashed into a Brooklyn Park home on Saturday. The crash is believed to have killed U.S. Bank executive Terry Dolan. FOX 9’s Bill Keller has more on what we know so far.

The plane had departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was bound for Anoka County-Blaine Airport prior to the crash. The one person who was on board the plane was killed, the FAA says. There was one person inside the house at the time of the crash, but they were able to escape safely.

The plane is registered with Dolan. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.

Who is Terry Dolan

The backstory:

Dolan, 63, was named as the company's vice chair and chief administrative officer in 2023. He has been with the company since 1998, previously serving as the company's chief financial officer and, before that, leading the company's wealth management and investment services division.

As CAO, Dolan was a key part of the company's operations, including being responsible for corporate strategy, marketing, and analytics.

He was also active in several charitable organizations, serving on the Killebrew Thompson Memorial board of directors as well as serving with Catholic Charities, the Minnesota Opera, Artspace, and The Minneapolis Foundation.

