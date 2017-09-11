Mankato Hero honored
Mankato Hero honored
Man in wheelchair honored for helping officer
An Eagle Lake, Minnesota man was honored for his bravery and quick-thinking when he helped an officer who was being assaulted.
Mankato man arrested after hit-and-run crash that began over drug dispute
A Mankato, Minnesota, man was arrested after driving his car into a crowd, injuring 6 people, one critically. The incident reportedly started over a drug dispute.
Vikings say goodbye to Mankato one last time
The Vikings said goodbye to Mankato, their training camp home for the last 52 years, one last time Tuesday.
Vikings hold last day of Training Camp at Mankato field
The Minnesota Vikings celebrated their last day at the Mankato camp. Next year, the team will train at their facility in Eagan, Minnesota.
Vikings training camp rages on
Hurtling toward another NFL season, the Vikings are firing on all cylinders at training camp.
Rodney Adams hopes to gives fans a behind-the scenes look at training camp
Rodney Adams hopes to gives fans a behind-the scenes look at training camp, uploading everything to his youtube channel.
Dalvin Cook on Fox 9 Sports Now
Vikings rookie Dalvin Cook joins Fox 9's Jim Rich to talk about his first week of NFL training camp.
Report: Earthquake, not blast, caused Mankato shake
According to a report, an earthquake caused the recent shaking felt in Mankato, Minnesota.
2.8 magnitude shake follows Mankato quarry blast
It was the talk of Mankato, and beyond. The ground started shaking around 11 a.m.—enough to trigger a 2.8 reading on the United States Geological Survey’s sensors. Even a sensor in Rapid City, South Dakota, felt it.
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs self with hoodie at Mankato thrift store
A four-year-old boy accidentally hanged himself with a hoodie in a thrift store changing room in Mankato, Minnesota.
Boy accidentally hangs himself in changing room
Police in Mankato, Minnesota say a 4-year-old boy died of an accidental strangulation over the weekend when he went into a changing room by himself and got his hooded sweatshirt stuck on a coat hanger.