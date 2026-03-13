MN weather: Weekend will bring heavy snow to parts of Minnesota

The Brief Heavy snow is possible in the upper Midwest, including parts of Minnesota, this weekend. A winter storm watch is in effect for the southern half of Minnesota from Saturday evening through Monday morning. While snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday, possible travel difficulties could persist into Monday.



The snow will likely fly once again in Minnesota this weekend, but it certainly won't be for everyone.

Heavy snow for upper Midwest

What we know:

A large piece of mid- and upper-level energy, that actually originated in Russia a couple days ago, will dive into the Upper Midwest on Saturday.

This will allow an area of low pressure to develop in a fairly traditional location to bring heavy snow to the Upper Midwest, traveling from eastern Colorado to parts of Iowa and Wisconsin. In these cases, moisture is pulled northward from the Gulf, interacts with the colder air north of the low pressure center, and spreads a narrow swath of snow from west to east.

Winter storm watch issued

Local perspective:

Interestingly, like every other storm system we get, it's all about location. The track of this storm is far from certain, with the exact phasing of the upper-level energy with the low-level spin and Gulf moisture is critical to the overall placement of the heavy snow band.

This is March "tournament snow"...in other words, big snow possibilities that will vary greatly county by county.

At this point, the areas in the winter storm watch should prepare for heavy snow and difficult travel conditions as the storm unfolds late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. It needs to be said that with a spring snow event there is tremendous uncertainty of the exact storm track, so it can be next to impossible to nail down exact snow totals up until a few hours of the onset of the storm.

An updated winter storm watch for Minnesota and western Wisconsin this weekend.

Where could the heaviest snow fall?

Dig deeper:

All of that said, this is a scenario that often brings double-digit totals in the heaviest band of snow. For the moment, the highest likelihood for those numbers will be toward southeast Minnesota and across southwest Wisconsin.

However, pockets of heavy snow are possible for the greater Twin Cities as the storm intensifies early Sunday morning.

We will keep you updated with the very latest as this unfolds through the weekend.

