Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
7
High Wind Warning
until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Benton County, Todd County, Mille Lacs County, Kanabec County, Douglas County, Morrison County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

Minnesota weather: Gusty winds with some afternoon sunshine on Friday

By
Published  March 13, 2026 7:37am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 9
MN weather: Gusty winds, afternoon sunshine Friday

MN weather: Gusty winds, afternoon sunshine Friday

Morning gusty winds will gradually improve, along with a break in the clouds for some afternoon sunshine. The attention then shifts to an incoming winter storm this weekend. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Gusty wind conditions will gradually ease on Friday.
    • Skies clear for afternoon sunshine with highs near 38 degrees in the metro.
    • As of Friday morning, a winter storm watch is in effect late Saturday into Monday with heavy snow possible.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Friday improves with afternoon sunshine and gradually calming winds before a winter storm arrives in Minnesota this weekend. 

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts cloudy and very windy, with a high wind warning in effect through 10 a.m. Wind gusts in the metro reached around 60 mph, while parts of western Minnesota saw gusts nearing 70 mph, leaving thousands of Xcel Energy customers without power early Friday morning. 

Conditions steadily improve through the day, though it will remain breezy. Morning clouds break for a brighter afternoon with increasing sunshine.

Highs top out in the upper 30s across central and southern Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 38 degrees. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 20s.

Overnight, lows dip into the 20s in the metro and into the single digits in northern regions. 

(FOX 9)

Heavy snow for some this weekend

What's next:

Most of Saturday stays quiet and cloudy before snow develops after sunset. A winter storm watch has been issued late Saturday into Monday morning for central and southern Minnesota, along with parts of the Dakotas, Wisconsin and northern Iowa. Heavy snow and difficult travel are possible in these areas. 

Temperatures turn much colder early next week, with highs in the 20s Monday and Tuesday before rebounding toward 40 by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)

The Source: This forecast uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.

Weather ForecastMinnesota