Minnesota weather: Gusty winds with some afternoon sunshine on Friday

Friday improves with afternoon sunshine and gradually calming winds before a winter storm arrives in Minnesota this weekend.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Friday starts cloudy and very windy, with a high wind warning in effect through 10 a.m. Wind gusts in the metro reached around 60 mph, while parts of western Minnesota saw gusts nearing 70 mph, leaving thousands of Xcel Energy customers without power early Friday morning.

Conditions steadily improve through the day, though it will remain breezy. Morning clouds break for a brighter afternoon with increasing sunshine.

Highs top out in the upper 30s across central and southern Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 38 degrees. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 20s.

Overnight, lows dip into the 20s in the metro and into the single digits in northern regions.

Heavy snow for some this weekend

What's next:

Most of Saturday stays quiet and cloudy before snow develops after sunset. A winter storm watch has been issued late Saturday into Monday morning for central and southern Minnesota, along with parts of the Dakotas, Wisconsin and northern Iowa. Heavy snow and difficult travel are possible in these areas.

Temperatures turn much colder early next week, with highs in the 20s Monday and Tuesday before rebounding toward 40 by midweek.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

