Lil’ Explorers Plymouth child care center, former employee sued by parents

Parents of the Lil’ Explorers Childcare Center of Plymouth, whose former teacher was caught on video yelling at a child, have banded together to file a lawsuit against both the center’s parent company and the former employee, arguing for damages in its aftermath.

Lil’ Explorers lawsuit

What we know:

Parents representing 21 minor children filed the lawsuit in Hennepin County on March 4, 2026, against Cadence Education, LLC, and former employee Katie Voigt.

The lawsuit alleges that, "Plaintiffs’ worst nightmares came true when they learned that, instead of growing and learning in the environment promised [by Cadence Education, LLC], their children were "daily exposed to abusive behavior from the staff members [including Defendant Katie Ann Voigt]."

The lawsuit alleges that, in turn, the minor children "suffered and continue to suffer lasting injuries, damages, and harms from the recurring physical, mental and emotional abuse at Lil’ Explorers Childcare Center of Plymouth."

The lawsuit seeks $50,000 for each plaintiff (or parent/couple) to cover damages from the effects of "toileting regressions, night terrors, heightened fear responses, new aggression, and anxiety" among other complaints.

Fired Plymouth daycare teacher sentenced

Dig deeper:

In July 2025, Voigt pleaded guilty to two counts of malicious punishment of a child after videos surfaced showing her screaming at toddlers and pushing a child into a table.

The videos were secretly recorded by teaching assistant Yanni Thomas, who said she was concerned about what she had witnessed in the classroom on multiple occasions.

The daycare says it fired Voigt within hours of the videos surfacing online, saying, "We do not tolerate behavior of this kind."

As part of the plea, Voigt admits that she "intentionally grabbed the victim by the arm and pulled him up from the floor, causing him physical pain" during one incident.

During a second incident, she admits that she "intentionally and forcefully picked up the victim and then put him in a chair, causing physical pain" as part of the plea agreement.

Lil’ Explorers Childcare Center’s Plymouth location was investigated and cited three times in 2024, including twice for the way it disciplined children, according to records from the Minnesota Department of Human Services.