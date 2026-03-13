MN weather: Peak wind gusts in Minnesota Thursday into Friday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A low-pressure system brought intense winds to Minnesota late Thursday into Friday, with several regions reporting gusts between 55 and 70 mph.
Peak wind gusts in Minnesota
The backstory:
A High Wind Warning was in effect from midnight Thursday into Friday morning for parts of western, central and southern Minnesota, as sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph produced gusts surpassing 60 mph in some areas.
As a strong low-pressure system moved through the region overnight, winds intensified across much of the state. The powerful gusts knocked down some trees and led to power outages for thousands of Xcel Energy customers in and around the Twin Cities metro.
The Twin Cities recorded a peak gust of 61 mph at MSP Airport. The strongest gust statewide was 74 mph near Bird Island, located about 70 miles west of Shakopee.
A look at peak wind gusts between March 12 and March 13, 2026. (FOX 9)
By the numbers:
Here’s a look at peak wind gusts reported from late Thursday into early Friday across Minnesota and western Wisconsin:
- Bird Island: 74 mph
- Redwood Falls: 71 mph
- Morris: 68 mph
- Windom: 67 mph
- Rochester: 66 mph
- Marshall: 64 mph
- Willmar: 62 mph
- MSP: 61 mph
- Mankato: 60 mph
- La Crosse, Wis.: 59 mph
- Hutchinson: 57 mph
- Owatonna: 57 mph
- Duluth: 56 mph
- Alexandria: 55 mph
- St. Cloud: 53 mph
- Faribault: 51 mph
- Brainerd: 47 mph
- Cambridge: 46 mph
- Detroit Lakes: 43 mph
- New Richmond, Wis.: 43 mph
- Eau Claire, Wis.: 43 mph
- Red Wing: 43 mph
- Hibbing: 38 mph
- Grand Marais: 33 mph
- Hayward, Wis.: 33 mph
- Bemidji: 31 mph
- International Falls: 29 mph
- Ely: 29 mph
- Hinckley: 25 mph
Improving wind conditions Friday
What's next:
Gusty wind conditions steadily improve through the day, though it will remain breezy. Morning clouds break for a brighter afternoon with increasing sunshine.
Highs top out in the upper 30s across central and southern Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 38 degrees. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 20s.
The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists.