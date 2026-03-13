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MN weather: Peak wind gusts in Minnesota Thursday into Friday

By
Published  March 13, 2026 8:24am CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
Power outages affecting thousands in Minnesota

Power outages affecting thousands in Minnesota

Powerful winds swept across Minnesota, knocking out electricity to homes and disabling traffic lights in several areas. FOX 9 meteorologist Jared Piepenburg reports. 

The Brief

    • A high wind warning was issued for parts of Minnesota from midnight Thursday into Friday morning.
    • Peak gusts reached 74 mph near Bird Island and 61 mph at MSP Airport.
    • Wind conditions are expected to improve Friday, though it will still be rather breezy.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A low-pressure system brought intense winds to Minnesota late Thursday into Friday, with several regions reporting gusts between 55 and 70 mph. 

Peak wind gusts in Minnesota

The backstory:

A High Wind Warning was in effect from midnight Thursday into Friday morning for parts of western, central and southern Minnesota, as sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph produced gusts surpassing 60 mph in some areas.

As a strong low-pressure system moved through the region overnight, winds intensified across much of the state. The powerful gusts knocked down some trees and led to power outages for thousands of Xcel Energy customers in and around the Twin Cities metro.

The Twin Cities recorded a peak gust of 61 mph at MSP Airport. The strongest gust statewide was 74 mph near Bird Island, located about 70 miles west of Shakopee. 

A look at peak wind gusts between March 12 and March 13, 2026. (FOX 9)

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at peak wind gusts reported from late Thursday into early Friday across Minnesota and western Wisconsin:

  • Bird Island: 74 mph
  • Redwood Falls: 71 mph
  • Morris: 68 mph
  • Windom: 67 mph
  • Rochester: 66 mph
  • Marshall: 64 mph
  • Willmar: 62 mph
  • MSP: 61 mph
  • Mankato: 60 mph
  • La Crosse, Wis.: 59 mph
  • Hutchinson: 57 mph
  • Owatonna: 57 mph
  • Duluth: 56 mph
  • Alexandria: 55 mph
  • St. Cloud: 53 mph
  • Faribault: 51 mph
  • Brainerd: 47 mph
  • Cambridge: 46 mph
  • Detroit Lakes: 43 mph
  • New Richmond, Wis.: 43 mph
  • Eau Claire, Wis.: 43 mph
  • Red Wing: 43 mph
  • Hibbing: 38 mph
  • Grand Marais: 33 mph
  • Hayward, Wis.: 33 mph
  • Bemidji: 31 mph
  • International Falls: 29 mph
  • Ely: 29 mph
  • Hinckley: 25 mph

Improving wind conditions Friday

MN weather: Gusty winds, afternoon sunshine Friday

MN weather: Gusty winds, afternoon sunshine Friday

Morning gusty winds will gradually improve, along with a break in the clouds for some afternoon sunshine. The attention then shifts to an incoming winter storm this weekend. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the forecast. 

What's next:

Gusty wind conditions steadily improve through the day, though it will remain breezy. Morning clouds break for a brighter afternoon with increasing sunshine.

Highs top out in the upper 30s across central and southern Minnesota, with the Twin Cities metro topping out near 38 degrees. Northern Minnesota remains cooler in the 20s.

The Source: This story uses information from FOX 9 meteorologists. 

MinnesotaWeather