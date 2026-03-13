MN weather: Over 20K Xcel customers lose power amid powerful wind gusts

article

The Brief Gusty winds are causing power outages and tree damage across areas of Minnesota. A high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday in the metro area. Nearly 20,500 customers are affected by power outages as of 6 a.m. Friday.



Powerful and gusty winds are sweeping across parts of Minnesota Friday morning, causing power outages and some downed trees.

Gusty winds and power outages

Local perspective:

It’s a very windy morning with strong gusts knocking out power in several areas, including in the Twin Cities metro and portions of central and southern Minnesota.

Wind gusts reached at least 58 mph in the Twin Cities Friday morning, with even stronger gusts nearing 70 mph in parts of western Minnesota. A high wind warning is in place until 10 a.m. Friday for the metro area, and is set to expire at 7 a.m. for some western regions.

Power outages have been reported across the state, with Wright County experiencing downed trees. As of 6 a.m. Friday, there were 306 outages affecting just over 20,500 Xcel Energy customers in the state.

"Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Xcel Energy wrote on its outages map. "Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience."

The latest information about electrical outages can be found on Xcel Energy’s map here.