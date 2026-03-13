Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
6
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Benton County, Todd County, Mille Lacs County, Kanabec County, Douglas County, Morrison County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County

MN weather: Over 20K Xcel customers lose power amid powerful wind gusts

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  March 13, 2026 6:12am CDT
Minnesota
FOX 9
article

A look at the Xcel Energy outages map as of 6 a.m. Friday. 

The Brief

    • Gusty winds are causing power outages and tree damage across areas of Minnesota.
    • A high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Friday in the metro area.
    • Nearly 20,500 customers are affected by power outages as of 6 a.m. Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Powerful and gusty winds are sweeping across parts of Minnesota Friday morning, causing power outages and some downed trees. 

Gusty winds and power outages 

Local perspective:

It’s a very windy morning with strong gusts knocking out power in several areas, including in the Twin Cities metro and portions of central and southern Minnesota.

Wind gusts reached at least 58 mph in the Twin Cities Friday morning, with even stronger gusts nearing 70 mph in parts of western Minnesota. A high wind warning is in place until 10 a.m. Friday for the metro area, and is set to expire at 7 a.m. for some western regions. 

Power outages have been reported across the state, with Wright County experiencing downed trees. As of 6 a.m. Friday, there were 306 outages affecting just over 20,500 Xcel Energy customers in the state.

"Crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible," Xcel Energy wrote on its outages map. "Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience."

The latest information about electrical outages can be found on Xcel Energy’s map here

The Source: This story uses FOX 9 reporting and information from Xcel Energy outage map. 

