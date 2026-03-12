Minneapolis rabbi reflects on Michigan synagogue attack

The Brief A man drove a truck into a synagogue in suburban Detroit on Thursday, officials said. Minneapolis police have increased patrols at Temple Israel. Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman knows the rabbis at the Michigan temple that was attacked.



Minneapolis police are stepping up patrols at Temple Israel after an attack on a synagogue in Michigan Thursday that left the suspect dead and more than two dozen others hospitalized.

After Michigan attack, police step up patrols at Temple Israel

What we know:

Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel in Minneapolis expressed her concern after learning that a man drove a truck into a synagogue in suburban Detroit.

"We were very worried," she said.

Zimmerman noted that many of her congregants have connections to the Michigan synagogue.

Both Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, and Temple Israel in Minneapolis are among the largest reform synagogues in the country.

"I know the rabbis there," said Zimmerman. "Our staff knows the executive director, the advancement director. We are in conferences often with each other."

Rise in antisemitism 'profound and upsetting'

By the numbers:

Antisemitic incidents increased dramatically – by 360% – in the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack in 2023, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

What they're saying:

Temple Israel in Minneapolis has been vandalized with swastikas and other hateful symbols twice in the past 18 months.

"We know antisemitism is there, but the increase of activity is really profound and upsetting," said Zimmerman.

The suspect in the Michigan attack died in a shootout with security guards. One guard was hospitalized but is expected to recover. In addition, 30 first responders were also hospitalized, officials said.