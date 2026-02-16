MN weather: Sunny and warm Presidents' Day with highs pushing into low 50s
(FOX 9) - Presidents' Day in Minnesota is shaping up to be sunny and warm with high temperatures pushing into the low 50s in the metro. But a change is coming for the midweek.
Presidents' Day forecast
What we know:
Monday will bring beautiful conditions with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the 50s in the Twin Cities and across southern Minnesota. A light breeze from the north will keep things pleasant.
Further north, temperatures in northern and central Minnesota will top off in the 40s.
What's next:
We will start to see a change on Tuesday with a slight drop in temperature and an increase in clouds and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
Tuesday night, a storm system moves in, which brings rain, turning to snow for northern Minnesota. In the metro, conditions stay mild, but there is a potential for rain showers on Wednesday and maybe a few snowflakes.
High temperatures in the metro will fall back into the 30s by the end of the week.