MN weather: Sunny and warm Presidents' Day with highs pushing into low 50s

The Brief Presidents' Day will see temperatures in the 50s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, with sunny skies. Tuesday will bring a change to the nice weather as a system pushes in, bringing snow for northern Minnesota. By the end of the week, high temperatures for the metro are expected to fall back into the 30s.



Presidents' Day in Minnesota is shaping up to be sunny and warm with high temperatures pushing into the low 50s in the metro. But a change is coming for the midweek.

Presidents' Day forecast

What we know:

Monday will bring beautiful conditions with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the 50s in the Twin Cities and across southern Minnesota. A light breeze from the north will keep things pleasant.

Further north, temperatures in northern and central Minnesota will top off in the 40s.

What's next:

We will start to see a change on Tuesday with a slight drop in temperature and an increase in clouds and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday night, a storm system moves in, which brings rain, turning to snow for northern Minnesota. In the metro, conditions stay mild, but there is a potential for rain showers on Wednesday and maybe a few snowflakes.

High temperatures in the metro will fall back into the 30s by the end of the week.