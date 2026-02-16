Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Sunny and warm Presidents' Day with highs pushing into low 50s

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 16, 2026 7:20am CST
MN weather: Sunny and warm Presidents' Day

With temps well above average, Presidents' Day in the Twin Cities is slated to be sunny and warm. But a change is coming midweek, especially for those in northern Minnesota. Cody Matz has your forecast.

The Brief

    • Presidents' Day will see temperatures in the 50s in the Twin Cities and southern Minnesota, with sunny skies.
    • Tuesday will bring a change to the nice weather as a system pushes in, bringing snow for northern Minnesota.
    • By the end of the week, high temperatures for the metro are expected to fall back into the 30s.

Presidents' Day forecast

What we know:

Monday will bring beautiful conditions with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching the 50s in the Twin Cities and across southern Minnesota. A light breeze from the north will keep things pleasant.

Further north, temperatures in northern and central Minnesota will top off in the 40s.

What's next:

We will start to see a change on Tuesday with a slight drop in temperature and an increase in clouds and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

Tuesday night, a storm system moves in, which brings rain, turning to snow for northern Minnesota. In the metro, conditions stay mild, but there is a potential for rain showers on Wednesday and maybe a few snowflakes.

High temperatures in the metro will fall back into the 30s by the end of the week.

