MN weather: Rainfall totals as Twin Cities experience wettest Jan. 6 on record

The Brief The Twin Cities experienced the wettest Jan. 6 on record after rain and freezing rain fell late Monday into early Tuesday. Rainfall totals varied, with the highest recorded in Cottage Grove at 0.75 inches. As temperatures dip into the 20s Tuesday night, refreezing is possible, which could lead to another slippery commute Wednesday morning.



Rain and freezing rain fell across the Twin Cities metro late Monday into early Tuesday, officially making it the wettest Jan. 6 on record for the area.

Weather advisories and road conditions

The backstory:

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through noon Tuesday for the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Red Wing and Willmar, where rain and freezing rain could create slick conditions. Meanwhile, a large area of northern Minnesota is under a dense fog advisory.

Warmer temperatures and heavy rain on Tuesday morning helped prevent a lot of ice formation. However, as temperatures hovered near freezing, some areas experienced freezing, leading to slippery conditions.

Rainfall totals across the metro generally ranged from about a quarter inch to three-quarters of an inch, with lighter amounts north and south of the Twin Cities. The metro experienced the wettest Jan. 6 on record with 0.55 inches recorded in Minneapolis.

Minnesota rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from late Monday into early Tuesday.

Cottage Grove: 0.75 inches

Edina: 0.71 inches

Eagan: 0.70 inches

Woodbury: 0.69 inches

Eden Prairie: 0.67 inches

River Falls, Wisconsin: 0.65 inches

Carver: 0.63 inches

St. Paul: 0.61 inches

Rosemount: 0.61 inches

Hudson, Wisconsin: 0.60 inches

Burnsville: 0.58 inches

Minneapolis: 0.55 inches

Waconia: 0.53 inches

Jordan: 0.52 inches

Hastings: 0.49 inches

Prior Lake: 0.49 inches

Victoria: 0.48 inches

Minnetonka: 0.47 inches

North St. Paul: 0.47 inches

Roseville: 0.45 inches

Stillwater: 0.45 inches

Mound: 0.44 inches

Lakeville: 0.40 inches

Robbinsdale: 0.34 inches

Maple Grove: 0.33 inches

Forest Lake: 0.32 inches

Hugo: 0.32 inches

Scandia: 0.30 inches

Coon Rapids: 0.29 inches

Blaine: 0.28 inches

Maple Plain: 0.26 inches

Somerset, Wisconsin: 0.22 inches

Andover: 0.21 inches

Rogers: 0.20 inches

Rockford: 0.14 inches

What's next:

Cloud cover lingers overnight, with fog expected to increase. As temperatures dip into the 20s Tuesday night, refreezing is possible, which could lead to another slippery commute Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon.