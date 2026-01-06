Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Rainfall totals as Twin Cities experience wettest Jan. 6 on record

By
Published  January 6, 2026 8:57am CST
More Twin Cities roadways are covered in ice, especially in the western half of the metro, according to MnDOT's website. This is causing incidents on area roadways. Expect a slow morning commute. In addition to icy highways, there are sneaky slick spots across the region due to rain overnight. Secondary surfaces (sidewalks, driveways, parking lots) are expected to be slippery too. 

The Brief

    • The Twin Cities experienced the wettest Jan. 6 on record after rain and freezing rain fell late Monday into early Tuesday.
    • Rainfall totals varied, with the highest recorded in Cottage Grove at 0.75 inches.
    • As temperatures dip into the 20s Tuesday night, refreezing is possible, which could lead to another slippery commute Wednesday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain and freezing rain fell across the Twin Cities metro late Monday into early Tuesday, officially making it the wettest Jan. 6 on record for the area.

Weather advisories and road conditions

The backstory:

winter weather advisory remains in effect through noon Tuesday for the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Red Wing and Willmar, where rain and freezing rain could create slick conditions. Meanwhile, a large area of northern Minnesota is under a dense fog advisory. 

Warmer temperatures and heavy rain on Tuesday morning helped prevent a lot of ice formation. However, as temperatures hovered near freezing, some areas experienced freezing, leading to slippery conditions.

Rainfall totals across the metro generally ranged from about a quarter inch to three-quarters of an inch, with lighter amounts north and south of the Twin Cities. The metro experienced the wettest Jan. 6 on record with 0.55 inches recorded in Minneapolis.

(FOX 9)

Minnesota rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Here’s a look at rainfall totals from late Monday into early Tuesday.

  • Cottage Grove: 0.75 inches
  • Edina: 0.71 inches
  • Eagan: 0.70 inches
  • Woodbury: 0.69 inches
  • Eden Prairie: 0.67 inches
  • River Falls, Wisconsin: 0.65 inches
  • Carver: 0.63 inches
  • St. Paul: 0.61 inches
  • Rosemount: 0.61 inches
  • Hudson, Wisconsin: 0.60 inches
  • Burnsville: 0.58 inches
  • Minneapolis: 0.55 inches
  • Waconia: 0.53 inches
  • Jordan: 0.52 inches
  • Hastings: 0.49 inches
  • Prior Lake: 0.49 inches
  • Victoria: 0.48 inches
  • Minnetonka: 0.47 inches
  • North St. Paul: 0.47 inches
  • Roseville: 0.45 inches
  • Stillwater: 0.45 inches
  • Mound: 0.44 inches
  • Lakeville: 0.40 inches
  • Robbinsdale: 0.34 inches
  • Maple Grove: 0.33 inches
  • Forest Lake: 0.32 inches
  • Hugo: 0.32 inches
  • Scandia: 0.30 inches
  • Coon Rapids: 0.29 inches
  • Blaine: 0.28 inches
  • Maple Plain: 0.26 inches
  • Somerset, Wisconsin: 0.22 inches
  • Andover: 0.21 inches
  • Rogers: 0.20 inches
  • Rockford: 0.14 inches

(FOX 9)

What's next:

Cloud cover lingers overnight, with fog expected to increase. As temperatures dip into the 20s Tuesday night, refreezing is possible, which could lead to another slippery commute Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon. 

Rain and freezing rain will clear early Tuesday morning, leaving behind a cloudy and damp day across Minnesota. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has the full forecast.

