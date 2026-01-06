MN weather: Rainfall totals as Twin Cities experience wettest Jan. 6 on record
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Rain and freezing rain fell across the Twin Cities metro late Monday into early Tuesday, officially making it the wettest Jan. 6 on record for the area.
Weather advisories and road conditions
The backstory:
A winter weather advisory remains in effect through noon Tuesday for the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Red Wing and Willmar, where rain and freezing rain could create slick conditions. Meanwhile, a large area of northern Minnesota is under a dense fog advisory.
Warmer temperatures and heavy rain on Tuesday morning helped prevent a lot of ice formation. However, as temperatures hovered near freezing, some areas experienced freezing, leading to slippery conditions.
Rainfall totals across the metro generally ranged from about a quarter inch to three-quarters of an inch, with lighter amounts north and south of the Twin Cities. The metro experienced the wettest Jan. 6 on record with 0.55 inches recorded in Minneapolis.
Minnesota rainfall totals
By the numbers:
Here’s a look at rainfall totals from late Monday into early Tuesday.
- Cottage Grove: 0.75 inches
- Edina: 0.71 inches
- Eagan: 0.70 inches
- Woodbury: 0.69 inches
- Eden Prairie: 0.67 inches
- River Falls, Wisconsin: 0.65 inches
- Carver: 0.63 inches
- St. Paul: 0.61 inches
- Rosemount: 0.61 inches
- Hudson, Wisconsin: 0.60 inches
- Burnsville: 0.58 inches
- Minneapolis: 0.55 inches
- Waconia: 0.53 inches
- Jordan: 0.52 inches
- Hastings: 0.49 inches
- Prior Lake: 0.49 inches
- Victoria: 0.48 inches
- Minnetonka: 0.47 inches
- North St. Paul: 0.47 inches
- Roseville: 0.45 inches
- Stillwater: 0.45 inches
- Mound: 0.44 inches
- Lakeville: 0.40 inches
- Robbinsdale: 0.34 inches
- Maple Grove: 0.33 inches
- Forest Lake: 0.32 inches
- Hugo: 0.32 inches
- Scandia: 0.30 inches
- Coon Rapids: 0.29 inches
- Blaine: 0.28 inches
- Maple Plain: 0.26 inches
- Somerset, Wisconsin: 0.22 inches
- Andover: 0.21 inches
- Rogers: 0.20 inches
- Rockford: 0.14 inches
What's next:
Cloud cover lingers overnight, with fog expected to increase. As temperatures dip into the 20s Tuesday night, refreezing is possible, which could lead to another slippery commute Wednesday morning. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 30s by Wednesday afternoon.
