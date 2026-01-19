MN weather: How cold it felt waking up Monday morning

The Brief Minnesotans woke up to one of the coldest mornings of the year so for this winter. The Twin Cities had an overnight low of about -8, with a wind chill of -32. It marked our eighth sub-zero overnight low of the winter so far.



We’re in the middle of January, which in Minnesota means bitterly cold mornings are the norm.

Monday marks the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, which means many people are off work. So how cold did it feel Monday morning? We had one of our chilliest wake ups of the winter so far.

Sub zero start to Monday

What we know:

FOX 9 Meteorologist Cody Matz says we had an overnight low of about -8 degrees in the Twin Cities. The further north and west you go, the colder it got. Bemidji bottomed out at -19, while International Falls fell to -21.

It was -10 in St. Cloud, and -12 in Cambridge.

How cold did it feel with wind chill?

Why you should care:

In the Twin Cities, it felt like -32 Monday morning. In southern Minnesota, it felt like anywhere between -31 and -36.

In Bemidji, Hibbing and International Falls, it felt like -40. Grand Marais bottomed out at -44 with wind chill.

How many sub-zero lows have we had so far?

By the numbers:

Since the winter season started in December, Monday marked our eighth sub-zero low temperature of the season. Here’s how that compares to previous years.

2024-25 – 27

2023-24 – 6

2022-23 – 12

2021-22 – 27

2020-21 – 15

In 2013-14, we had a whopping 50 days with lows below zero,

This week’s forecast

What's next:

We’ll have a high of about three degrees on Monday before a brief warm-up. We’ll be in the low teens on Tuesday with a chance of evening snow, then rise up to 21 on Wednesday before the bottom starts to fall out. We’ll have a bone-chilling Friday, with a high of about -3 after an overnight low of around -20.