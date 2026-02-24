Minnesota weather: Wintry mix late morning, brief thaw and breezy Tuesday

The Brief A light wintry mix moves through late Tuesday morning before clearing early afternoon. Temperatures briefly climb into the mid-30s before falling back into the 20s. Calmer and quieter weather follows Wednesday before a late-week warm-up.



A light wintry mix and quick thaw will give way to falling temperatures and breezy conditions in the Twin Cities on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

A system pushing through Tuesday morning is bringing a light wintry mix to the Twin Cities metro, while northern Minnesota could see around an inch of snow.

The system quickly exits heading into the afternoon. Temperatures climb above freezing for a short time, reaching the mid-30s in the metro, before colder air sweeps in, accompanied by northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph.

Skies brighten later in the day, though temperatures fall back into the 20s by the late afternoon. Tuesday night remains chilly as winds gradually ease.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday looks quieter and calmer, with sunshine returning. Highs remain in the 20s statewide, though northern Minnesota stays colder in the single digits and teens.

Thursday brings more cloud cover and the start of another warming trend with highs climbing into the 30s by the afternoon. Friday looks warm with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A cold front arrives for the weekend, bringing highs back into the 20s. Temperatures rebound into the 30s early next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)