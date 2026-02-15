Minnesota weather: Warm sunshine continues, flurries later in the week

The Brief Warm temperatures and sunshine close out the weekend, but no new weather records are expected in the Twin Cities. Dense fog advisories are in effect for northwest Minnesota. There will be potential for rain and snow in the middle of the week as weather patterns shift.



Sunday will see more warm sunshine in the Twin Cities after record-breaking temperatures on Saturday.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures are currently in the low 30s in the metro area on Sunday morning, with some areas north of the metro experiencing temperatures in the low 20s.

Dense fog advisories are in effect for northwest Minnesota, including areas around Bemidji, where visibility is significantly reduced.

No temperature records are expected to be broken on Sunday after temperatures reached the 50s on Saturday.

Extended forecast

What's next:

A weak system could bring a sprinkle north of Highway 2 on Monday, with a southwest wind persisting.

By Wednesday, there is potential for rain and snow as the weather pattern shifts.

Clouds are expected to increase, leading to rain transitioning to snow by midweek, with flurries likely towards the end of the week.