LIVE UPDATES: Northern MN snow leads to white-out conditions; winter weather advisory in Twin Cities

The Brief Snow is expected to continue in northern Minnesota on Wednesday and into Thursday. White-out conditions have been reported on Minnesota's North Shore. A blizzard warning is in effect along Lake Superior. Find live updates on weather conditions below.



Snow in northern Minnesota has led to white-out conditions along Lake Superior, prompting officials to advise no travel.

Widespread snowfall will continue for most of northern Minnesota on Wednesday. The area is under a winter storm warning, while the stretch of the arrowhead along Lake Superior is under a blizzard warning, with blizzard conditions expected along the North Shore from Duluth to Grand Portage on Wednesday.

Winter weather alerts as of 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2026.

8:55 a.m. – Winter weather advisory for Twin Cities metro

The National Weather Service expanded the winter weather advisory to include the Twin Cities metro area. The advisory is in place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Parts of central Minnesota could get 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with gusty winds. Drivers should use caution as road conditions could become slippery.

8:45 a.m. - Downed trees, power lines in Duluth

The Duluth area picked up 4-8 inches of fresh snow Wednesday morning, the city says, noting blizzard conditions resulted in downed trees and power lines in multiple locations Tuesday night.

The city is encouraging people to avoid travel, as snow and windy conditions wil continue.

"Road conditions are treacherous due to the snow compaction and whiteout conditions. If you can avoid traveling during thi storm, you should. If you must travel, please pack an emergency weather kit," the city said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the City of Duluth has canceled Parks and Recreation programming for Wednesday.

8:15 a.m. – Slick road conditions in western Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol is warning of slippery roads after rain quickly turned to ice and snow in west central Minnesota. By 8 a.m. on Wednesday, troopers were responding to several spinouts and vehicles off the road, including on Interstate 94 near Moorhead. Water-filled ditches are adding to the hazards.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling on roadways.

7:15 a.m. — Travel not advised in areas of northern MN

Travel is not advised in some areas of northern Minnesota, including on Highway 61, which was previously closed.

The line of wet roads to snowy roads is near the St. Cloud area. Roadways south are generally wet, while roadways north of St. Cloud are snow-covered.

Here are the latest road conditions:

6:37 a.m. - Power outages reported

More than 5,000 customers are without power in northern Minnesota, according to Minnesota Power and Lake Country Power.

6:22 a.m. - School closings

6 a.m. - White-out conditions

Highway 61 that travels up the North Shore is closed Wednesday morning due to white-out conditions, with visibility listed at one-tenth of a mile, according to MnDOT.

Minnesota 1, between Kelly Trail and Highway 61, is also closed due to white-out conditions.

Meanwhile, many roads in northern Minnesota are listed as completely covered in snow. You can find the latest road conditions here.