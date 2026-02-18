Minnesota weather: Winter weather advisory for Twin Cities as rain changes to slushy mix Wednesday

Expand / Collapse search
Updated  February 18, 2026 8:48am CST
Rain in the metro transitions to a slushy wintry mix as temperatures fall into the mid-30s. Meanwhile, widespread snowfall will continue across most of northern Minnesota, with a winter storm and blizzard warning in effect. FOX 9 meteorologist Keith Marler has the forecast. 

The Brief

    • Rain in the metro transitions to a slushy wintry mix and snow as temperatures fall into the mid-30s.
    • Northern Minnesota faces winter storm and blizzard warnings due to heavy snowfall in the region.
    • The Twin Cities is under a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. 

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter storm is bringing rain and a messy wintry mix to the Twin Cities metro on Wednesday while producing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions for northern Minnesota.

Wednesday’s forecast for the Twin Cities metro

The forecast:

It’s a milder start in the Twin Cities with off-and-on rain showers and morning temperatures in the 40s. As colder air moves in, temperatures will slide into the mid-30s by the afternoon. 

Morning rain showers gradually mix with snowflakes by mid-morning and transition to a wintry mix and snow this afternoon. Slushy accumulation is possible on cooler surfaces, which could create slick spots on area roads for the evening commute. 

The National Weather Service expanded the winter weather advisory to include the Twin Cities metro area. The advisory is in place from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Parts of central Minnesota could get 1 to 3 inches of snow, along with gusty winds. 

The snow will taper off into the evening as temperatures hold steady below the freeze mark in the metro area. 

Northern Minnesota snow and alerts 

Snowy conditions:

While the system delivers a wintry mix to the metro, heavy snow is falling across northern Minnesota for much of Wednesday.

Heavy snow and gusty winds are creating dangerous travel conditions, particularly along the North Shore. Wind gusts may reach up to 60 mph in some areas, contributing to whiteout conditions.

READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Snow in northern MN leads to white-out conditions

Weather alerts:

The National Weather Service has issued multiple alerts across northern Minnesota. A blizzard warning remains in effect along portions of the North Shore until noon Thursday. A winter storm warning covers much of northern Minnesota, while winter weather advisories are in place for parts of northern and west-central Minnesota.

Snow totals could reach up to 5 inches in advisory areas across northern Minnesota and 2 to 3 inches in west-central regions. Warning areas may see up to 10 inches, while blizzard warning zones could pick up 1–2 feet of snow. 

Several school districts have delayed openings or are closed on Wednesday due to the winter storm. Find a list here.

Winter weather alerts as of 8:40 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2026.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast 

What's next:

Thursday turns mostly cloudy but quieter, with highs in the upper 30s. Another system arrives Thursday night into Friday morning, bringing the chance for up to an inch of snow in southeastern Minnesota.

Friday trends cooler and more seasonable, with highs in the low 30s. The weekend looks cooler with temperatures in the upper 20s. 

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast: 

