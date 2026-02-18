Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far in northern MN
TWO HARBORS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Snow is still falling across northern Minnesota, with some areas picking up more than a foot of snow already.
A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northern Minnesota, with a blizzard warning in effect along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Snow is expected to continue through Thursday morning.
Snow totals in northern Minnesota
By the numbers:
Here's a look at snow totals so far, from Tuesday evening to around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. This list will be updated as additional measurements come in.
- Two Harbors: 13 inches
- Finland: 13 inches
- Washburn, Wisconsin: 10 inches
- Chisholm: 8.8 inches
- Lutsen: 7.4 inches
- Grand Marais: 6.5 inches
- Bemidji: 6 inches
This story will be updated.
The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service.