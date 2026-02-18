Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
5
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, Roseau County, Kittson County, East Polk County, South Beltrami County, West Polk County, North Beltrami County, Pennington County, North Clearwater County, Red Lake County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Koochiching County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Rock County, Nobles County, Jackson County
High Wind Warning
from WED 4:37 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Lyon County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 PM CST, Central St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Douglas County

Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far in northern MN

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 18, 2026 8:08am CST
Winter Weather
FOX 9

The Brief

    • More than a foot of snow has fallen in northern Minnesota as of Wednesday morning, with Two Harbors picking up 13 inches as of around 8 a.m.
    • Find the latest snow totals so far from this week's storm.

TWO HARBORS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Snow is still falling across northern Minnesota, with some areas picking up more than a foot of snow already. 

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northern Minnesota, with a blizzard warning in effect along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Snow is expected to continue through Thursday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Snow in northern MN leads to white-out conditions, travel not advised

Snow totals in northern Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here's a look at snow totals so far, from Tuesday evening to around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. This list will be updated as additional measurements come in.

  • Two Harbors: 13 inches
  • Finland: 13 inches
  • Washburn, Wisconsin: 10 inches
  • Chisholm: 8.8 inches
  • Lutsen: 7.4 inches
  • Grand Marais: 6.5 inches
  • Bemidji: 6 inches

This story will be updated.

Blizzard conditions at Silver Bay Marina in MN

Blizzard conditions at Silver Bay Marina in MN

A blizzard warning is in effect in northern Minnesota on Wednesday, and blizzard conditions were apparent at Silver Bay Marina in Silver Bay, Minnesota. Credit: Duluth Harbor Cam

The Source: This story uses information from the National Weather Service.

Winter WeatherMinnesota