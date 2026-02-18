Minnesota weather: Snow totals so far in northern MN

The Brief More than a foot of snow has fallen in northern Minnesota as of Wednesday morning, with Two Harbors picking up 13 inches as of around 8 a.m. Find the latest snow totals so far from this week's storm.



Snow is still falling across northern Minnesota, with some areas picking up more than a foot of snow already.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of northern Minnesota, with a blizzard warning in effect along the North Shore of Lake Superior. Snow is expected to continue through Thursday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Snow in northern MN leads to white-out conditions, travel not advised

Snow totals in northern Minnesota

By the numbers:

Here's a look at snow totals so far, from Tuesday evening to around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. This list will be updated as additional measurements come in.

Two Harbors: 13 inches

Finland: 13 inches

Washburn, Wisconsin: 10 inches

Chisholm: 8.8 inches

Lutsen: 7.4 inches

Grand Marais: 6.5 inches

Bemidji: 6 inches

This story will be updated.