Minnesota weather: Light freezing rain, wintry mix expected midday on Sunday

The Brief A winter weather advisory will be in place in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This period will see a brief wintry mix, with sleet and freezing rain expected. Mild temperatures are in the forecast for the upcoming week.



A winter weather advisory will be in place for the Twin Cities and parts of northern Minnesota when a brief wintry mix works its way through the region.

Winter weather advisory Sunday

Local perspective:

The winter weather advisory starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m., with a chance for light sleet, freezing drizzle, and snow.

Roads may become slick, so travelers should be cautious, especially in areas north of I-94 and through the Twin Cities.

Future forecast

What's next:

Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with mild temperatures.

Monday will also be mild, with another chance of wintry mix late at night.

The week ahead looks warm, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s.

There's a possibility of more cloud cover and snowflakes on Friday.