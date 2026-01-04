Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Light freezing rain, wintry mix expected midday on Sunday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  January 4, 2026 8:12am CST
Weather
FOX 9
MN weather: Wintry mix expected Sunday

MN weather: Wintry mix expected Sunday

Slick roadways will be a concern when a light wintry mix works its way through the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota on Sunday. 

The Brief

    • A winter weather advisory will be in place in the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • This period will see a brief wintry mix, with sleet and freezing rain expected.
    • Mild temperatures are in the forecast for the upcoming week.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A winter weather advisory will be in place for the Twin Cities and parts of northern Minnesota when a brief wintry mix works its way through the region. 

Winter weather advisory Sunday 

Local perspective:

The winter weather advisory starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 4:00 p.m., with a chance for light sleet, freezing drizzle, and snow. 

Roads may become slick, so travelers should be cautious, especially in areas north of I-94 and through the Twin Cities.

Future forecast

What's next:

Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with mild temperatures. 

Monday will also be mild, with another chance of wintry mix late at night. 

The week ahead looks warm, with temperatures reaching the mid-30s. 

There's a possibility of more cloud cover and snowflakes on Friday.

The Source: This story uses information from the FOX 9 weather forecast. 

WeatherWeather ForecastWinter Weather