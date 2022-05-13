Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Wilkin County
19
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:36 AM CDT until MON 4:00 AM CDT, Todd County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:33 AM CDT until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:07 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Mille Lacs County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Lyon County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
from FRI 12:03 PM CDT until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:47 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
High Wind Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County

Minnesota weather: Gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
After a stormy week and record high temps on Thursday, it's shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend weather-wise with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Severe storms Wednesday and Thursday have made way for a pleasant Friday with temperatures in the 70s, patchy sunshine and lower humidity. The overnight low on Friday will be in the 50s and mostly dry, except for maybe a few showers in northwestern Minnesota. 

Saturday is looking simply gorgeous for the fishing opener, with highs in the mid-70s, blue sky and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be mostly gorgeous, with patchy clouds for most of the day and highs in the low 70s. There may be a popcorn shower here or there toward the end of the day. 

Looking ahead, it'll be slightly cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 60s but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 70s in the middle of the week. 

The seven-day forecast is looking simply gorgeous, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and 70s.  (FOX 9)