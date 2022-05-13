Minnesota weather: Gorgeous weekend ahead with plenty of sunshine

After a stormy week and record-high temps on Thursday, it's shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend weather-wise with temperatures in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

Severe storms Wednesday and Thursday have made way for a pleasant Friday with temperatures in the 70s, patchy sunshine and lower humidity. The overnight low on Friday will be in the 50s and mostly dry, except for maybe a few showers in northwestern Minnesota.

Saturday is looking simply gorgeous for the fishing opener, with highs in the mid-70s, blue sky and plenty of sunshine. Sunday will be mostly gorgeous, with patchy clouds for most of the day and highs in the low 70s. There may be a popcorn shower here or there toward the end of the day.

Looking ahead, it'll be slightly cooler on Monday with highs in the upper 60s but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 70s in the middle of the week.

